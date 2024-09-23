Hey everyone. So in this video, we're going to talk about substitutions at carbons 2 versus carbons 3. Now here we're going to say that EAS reactions of Pyrrole, Furane, and Thiophene give major products by substitution at carbon 2. Now, if we were to take a look at this structure up to the right, remember Z is a placeholder for our heteroatoms that exist for Pyrrole, Furane, and Thiophene. For Pyrrole, it's a nitrogen, for furane, it's an oxygen.

And for thiophene, it's a sulfur. We say that the heteroatom gets location number 1, so that would mean that this would be carbon 2 or this could be carbon 2. And then this would be carbon 3 or this could be carbon 3. Now, here we're going to say substitution at carbon 3 produces minor products. Here, let's take a look at the different types of resonance structures that can form if we're doing substitution at Carbon 2 or Carbon 3 and why that shows that Carbon 2 is preferred.

Now, if we take a look at substitution at Carbon 2, we have this pi bond here which is going to come out and grab this electrophile. Remember, we've used this pi bond here to make this bond here causing this carbon here to become positive. Through resonance, we can form the other structures. So this can resonate here to make a double bond, causing now this carbon to become positive. This nitrogen can use its lone pairs to fall here to make a double bond.

And now we have nitrogen making 4 bonds, so it's positively charged. And remember, we want to reestablish our aromaticity so our hydrogen has to go. We're going to lose it. When it's lost, this bond forms our new pi bond. Falls here to make a double bond, kicking this here and moving this back as a lone pair of nitrogen.

So we have our structure here. We're going to say for carbon in position 3, again we have this pi bond here. This shoots out and grabs this electrophile. Now we're going to say, there's a hydrogen here. It's still there, and we've gained the electrophile.

Now it's this position becoming positive. We're going to say now that this nitrogen decides to resonate here to make a double bond. And now this nitrogen is positively charged. Right? And then next, we're going to say we want to reestablish our aromaticity.

So here, this bond breaks, falls here to make a double bond back. Gain this bond here to create our lone pair again, giving us this structure here. And we can see here that position 3 is more preferred because we have more resonant structures that happen, and we have more resonant structures that happen where the positive charge is on the less electronegative carbon which makes sense. In position 3, we have less resonant structures and one of them we have a positive on the more electronegative nitrogen. Right?

So here, this is just showing us that when it comes to EAS reactions of these particular 3 heterocyclic compounds, that position 2 is the favored position for EAS reactions to occur. Right? So keep that in mind when doing different types of reactions.