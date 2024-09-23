Hey, everyone. So in this video, we're going to talk about the reactions of our pyrrole, our furan, and our thiophene. Here, we're going to say pyrrole, furan, and thiophene undergo EES reactions just like benzene. Remember, EES is electrophilic aromatic substitution. Now, if we take a look, we're going to say we have here representing our heterocyclic compound in the form of pyrrole, furan, or thiophene. And we're going to say Z here could represent our nitrogen if it's pyrrole, it could represent oxygen if it's furan, or it could represent sulfur if it's thiophene.
In this reaction, we have this pi bond coming out and grabbing our electrophile. Our electrophile now connects to the ring, and we've used the pi bond to make this connection. This causes this carbon up here to become positive. All we do now is draw the other resonance forms, so this double bond can resonate here. When it resonates there, there's a double bond here now, and here becomes r positive.
Then this lone pair here can resonate here, giving us a double bond here, and a double bond here, and therefore making the Z, the heteroatom, positive. Lastly, we want to recreate our aromatic compound, so the carbon that gained the electrophile has to give up its hydrogen. So when hydrogen leaves, it leaves behind its electrons, so this bond falls here to make a double bond which kicks this double bond here, which makes this pi bond sit back on the heteroatom as a lone pair. We reestablished our aromatic ring, and now we have our electrophile. Remember, EES reaction works as an addition substitution type of reaction.
We add the electrophile and then later on we lose our hydrogen to reestablish aromaticity. Now, due to stabilization by the heteroatom of pyrrole, furan, and thiophene, they are more reactive than benzene. Because they're more reactive than benzene, they require milder conditions for EAS to work. And if we're talking about the reactivity order, we're talking about pyrrole being more reactive than furan, furan being more reactive than thiophene. Right?
So these are the key ideas you need to remember when it comes to EAS of these particular heterocyclic compounds.