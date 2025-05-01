What type of reaction do pyrrole, furan, and thiophene undergo similarly to benzene? They undergo electrophilic aromatic substitution (EAS) reactions.

Which atoms serve as the heteroatoms in pyrrole, furan, and thiophene? Pyrrole contains nitrogen, furan contains oxygen, and thiophene contains sulfur.

Why do pyrrole, furan, and thiophene undergo EAS more readily than benzene? Their heteroatoms stabilize the intermediate, making them more reactive than benzene.

At which carbon does EAS preferentially occur in pyrrole, furan, and thiophene? EAS preferentially occurs at carbon 2 (the alpha position) in these compounds.

What is the role of the pi bond in the EAS reaction of these heterocycles? The pi bond attacks the electrophile, forming a new bond and generating a carbocation intermediate.

How is aromaticity restored after the electrophile adds to the ring? A hydrogen is lost from the carbon where the electrophile added, restoring aromaticity.