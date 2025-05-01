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Reducing Sugar Any carbohydrate capable of being oxidized to an acid, typically by forming a straight chain aldose or ketose. Aldose A monosaccharide with an aldehyde group in its straight chain form, readily oxidized in classic sugar tests. Ketose A monosaccharide with a ketone group, able to tautomerize to an aldose under basic conditions for oxidation. Tollens Test A reaction using silver, ammonia, and base that forms a silver mirror to indicate the presence of certain sugars. Benedict's Test A copper-based assay that turns from blue to brick red, signaling the presence of oxidizable sugars. Fehling's Test A copper(II) complex test producing a brick red Cu2O precipitate when specific sugars are present. Aldonic Acid The oxidation product of an aldose, formed during reactions with Tollens, Benedict's, or Fehling's reagents. Hemiacetal A cyclic structure with one OR and one OH group on the same carbon, allowing interconversion with straight chain forms. Acetal A structure with two OR groups on the same carbon, locking sugars in a non-reducing, stable form. Glycoside A sugar derivative where the anomeric carbon is part of an acetal, preventing easy hydrolysis to the straight chain. Tautomerization A base-catalyzed process where a ketose rearranges to an aldose, enabling oxidation in sugar tests. Cu2O A brick red precipitate formed in Benedict's and Fehling's tests, indicating the oxidation of a sugar. Monosaccharide A single sugar unit, either straight chain or cyclic, that can often act as a reducing sugar. Hydrolysis A reaction where water breaks a bond, allowing cyclic hemiacetals to revert to straight chain forms. Silver Mirror A shiny deposit on glassware, visually confirming the presence of oxidizable sugars in the Tollens test.
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