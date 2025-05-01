Reducing Sugar Any carbohydrate capable of being oxidized to an acid, typically by forming a straight chain aldose or ketose.

Aldose A monosaccharide with an aldehyde group in its straight chain form, readily oxidized in classic sugar tests.

Ketose A monosaccharide with a ketone group, able to tautomerize to an aldose under basic conditions for oxidation.

Tollens Test A reaction using silver, ammonia, and base that forms a silver mirror to indicate the presence of certain sugars.

Benedict's Test A copper-based assay that turns from blue to brick red, signaling the presence of oxidizable sugars.

Fehling's Test A copper(II) complex test producing a brick red Cu2O precipitate when specific sugars are present.