Organic Chemistry

24. Carbohydrates

Reducing Sugars

We already learned that a reaction with Bromine water (weak oxidation) provides high yields of aldonic acid. However, this reaction has a limitation:It does not undergo a visible transformation.

Now, lets learn a couple other reactions that have visual cues and also begin talking about "what is a reducing sugar" . 

What is a Reducing Sugar?

  • Any straight-chain monosaccharide
  • Any cyclic monosaccharide, disaccharide or sugar derivative with cyclic hemiacetal groups
Problem

Identify the following sugar as reducing sugars (RS) or non-reducing sugars (NS)

Problem

Identify the following sugar as reducing sugar (RS) or non-reducing sugar (NS)

Problem

Identify the following sugar as reducing sugar (RS) or non-reducing sugar (NS)

Problem

Identify the following sugar as reducing sugar (RS) or non-reducing sugar (NS)

