We already learned that a reaction with Bromine water (weak oxidation) provides high yields of aldonic acid. However, this reaction has a limitation:It does not undergo a visible transformation.
Now, lets learn a couple other reactions that have visual cues and also begin talking about "what is a reducing sugar" .
What is a Reducing Sugar?
Identify the following sugars
