Back
What is the definition of a reducing sugar? A reducing sugar is any sugar capable of forming a straight chain aldose or ketose. Which three classical tests are used to detect reducing sugars? Tollens, Benedict's, and Fehling's tests are commonly used to detect reducing sugars. What visual result does the Tollens test produce when a reducing sugar is present? The Tollens test produces a silver mirror on the test tube as a visual indication. What is the visual cue for a positive Benedict's or Fehling's test? A brick red precipitate of copper(I) oxide (Cu2O) forms from a blue solution. What is the main chemical component in Tollens reagent? Tollens reagent contains elemental silver, ammonia, and a base. What type of sugar is always a reducing sugar in its straight chain form? Any straight chain monosaccharide, whether aldose or ketose, is a reducing sugar. What structural feature must a cyclic sugar have to be considered a reducing sugar? It must have at least one cyclic hemiacetal group. Why are cyclic hemiacetals considered reducing sugars? Because they can hydrolyze back to the straight chain form, allowing oxidation. Why are acetals (glycosides) not considered reducing sugars? Acetals cannot hydrolyze back to the straight chain form under normal conditions, so they cannot be oxidized. How can ketoses participate in oxidation reactions in these tests? Ketoses can tautomerize to aldoses in basic conditions, allowing them to be oxidized. What is the misconception about the term 'reducing sugar'? Many think it means the sugar is reduced, but it actually refers to sugars that can be oxidized. What is the product formed when a reducing sugar reacts in these tests? The sugar is oxidized to an aldonic acid. What is the starting color and final color in Benedict's and Fehling's tests? The solution starts blue and turns brick red if a reducing sugar is present. What is the difference between Benedict's and Fehling's tests? They use slightly different copper(II) complexes, but both detect reducing sugars with the same visual result. Why is it important to recognize hemiacetals in sugar structures? Because the presence of a hemiacetal group indicates the sugar can revert to a straight chain form and act as a reducing sugar.
Reducing Sugars quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Reducing Sugars
28. Carbohydrates
3 problems
Topic
Laura
Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)
28. Carbohydrates
2 problems
Topic
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 4 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Laura