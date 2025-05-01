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Resonance Structures definitions

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  • Resonance Theory
    A concept describing electron distribution variations in a molecule without altering atom connectivity.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of bond formed by sideways overlap of orbitals, allowing electron movement in resonance.
  • Lone Pair
    A set of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often relocated during resonance.
  • Curved Arrow
    A notation tool indicating the movement of two electrons from high to low electron density.
  • Contributing Structure
    An alternative electron arrangement that, when averaged, represents the actual molecule.
  • Resonance Hybrid
    A mathematical blend of all contributing structures, showing probable electron locations.
  • Cation
    A positively charged species, often involved in resonance by accepting electron density.
  • Anion
    A negatively charged species, typically donating electron pairs in resonance processes.
  • Octet Rule
    A stability guideline stating atoms prefer eight electrons in their valence shell during resonance.
  • Major Contributor
    The most stable resonance structure, usually neutral and fulfilling octet requirements.
  • Electronegativity
    A measure of an atom's tendency to attract electrons, influencing charge placement in resonance.
  • Double-Sided Arrow
    A symbol used to connect resonance structures, indicating their equivalence in electron distribution.
  • Bond Breaking
    A process required in some resonance patterns to preserve octets, especially with anions.
  • Partial Charge
    A fractional positive or negative charge shown in resonance hybrids, reflecting electron delocalization.
  • Heteroatom
    A non-carbon atom, such as oxygen or nitrogen, that can participate in resonance via lone pairs.