Resonance Theory A concept describing electron distribution variations in a molecule without altering atom connectivity.

Pi Bond A type of bond formed by sideways overlap of orbitals, allowing electron movement in resonance.

Lone Pair A set of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often relocated during resonance.

Curved Arrow A notation tool indicating the movement of two electrons from high to low electron density.

Contributing Structure An alternative electron arrangement that, when averaged, represents the actual molecule.

Resonance Hybrid A mathematical blend of all contributing structures, showing probable electron locations.