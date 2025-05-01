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Resonance Theory A concept describing electron distribution variations in a molecule without altering atom connectivity. Pi Bond A type of bond formed by sideways overlap of orbitals, allowing electron movement in resonance. Lone Pair A set of valence electrons not involved in bonding, often relocated during resonance. Curved Arrow A notation tool indicating the movement of two electrons from high to low electron density. Contributing Structure An alternative electron arrangement that, when averaged, represents the actual molecule. Resonance Hybrid A mathematical blend of all contributing structures, showing probable electron locations. Cation A positively charged species, often involved in resonance by accepting electron density. Anion A negatively charged species, typically donating electron pairs in resonance processes. Octet Rule A stability guideline stating atoms prefer eight electrons in their valence shell during resonance. Major Contributor The most stable resonance structure, usually neutral and fulfilling octet requirements. Electronegativity A measure of an atom's tendency to attract electrons, influencing charge placement in resonance. Double-Sided Arrow A symbol used to connect resonance structures, indicating their equivalence in electron distribution. Bond Breaking A process required in some resonance patterns to preserve octets, especially with anions. Partial Charge A fractional positive or negative charge shown in resonance hybrids, reflecting electron delocalization. Heteroatom A non-carbon atom, such as oxygen or nitrogen, that can participate in resonance via lone pairs.
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