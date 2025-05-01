Nitrile A functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, often synthesized from alkyl halides, cyanohydrins, or amides.

SN2 Reaction A substitution process where a nucleophile displaces a leaving group with inversion of configuration at the reactive carbon.

Cyanide Ion A nucleophile with a negative charge on carbon, commonly used to introduce a nitrile group via substitution or addition.

Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3 carbon, serving as a substrate for nucleophilic substitution.

Cyanohydrin A compound formed by nucleophilic addition of cyanide to a carbonyl, resulting in a chiral center with both hydroxyl and nitrile groups.

Amide A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to nitrogen, which can be dehydrated to yield a nitrile.