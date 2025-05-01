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Nitrile A functional group featuring a carbon triple-bonded to nitrogen, often synthesized from alkyl halides, cyanohydrins, or amides. SN2 Reaction A substitution process where a nucleophile displaces a leaving group with inversion of configuration at the reactive carbon. Cyanide Ion A nucleophile with a negative charge on carbon, commonly used to introduce a nitrile group via substitution or addition. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an sp3 carbon, serving as a substrate for nucleophilic substitution. Cyanohydrin A compound formed by nucleophilic addition of cyanide to a carbonyl, resulting in a chiral center with both hydroxyl and nitrile groups. Amide A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to nitrogen, which can be dehydrated to yield a nitrile. Dehydrating Agent A substance like Diphosphorus Pentoxide or Thionyl Chloride used to remove water, facilitating conversion of amides to nitriles. Hydrolysis A reaction where water cleaves a nitrile, producing either a carboxylic acid in acid or a carboxylate anion in base. Carboxylic Acid A product of nitrile hydrolysis under acidic conditions, featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon. Carboxylate Anion A negatively charged species formed when a nitrile undergoes basic hydrolysis, resulting in a deprotonated carboxylic acid. Reduction A process converting a nitrile to a primary amine, typically using lithium aluminum hydride or catalytic hydrogenation. Primary Amine A compound with a nitrogen bonded to one carbon and two hydrogens, produced by complete reduction of a nitrile. Grignard Reagent An organomagnesium compound that adds to nitriles, forming intermediates that yield ketones after hydrolysis. Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound generated by reacting a nitrile with a Grignard reagent followed by hydrolysis. Inversion of Configuration A stereochemical outcome of SN2 reactions where the spatial arrangement at the reactive center is flipped.
Review of Nitriles definitions
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Decarboxylation Mechanism
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