Review of Nitriles

Hey, everyone. So in this example question, it says, select the best set of reagents to achieve the following transformation. Initially, we're starting out with methylbenzene or toluene, and we're obtaining a nitrile group as the final product. First of all, we could say that methyl is an ortho para director, but our nitrile group represents meta directors. There's no way these meta directors would be ortho para to each other.

If we look at our options, since this is an ortho para director, if I added anything, it would go first to the para position. But, as we observe our product, there is nothing here in the para position. That tells us that, commonly, we block the para position. This happens through Sulfonation.

We're going to have our toluene. We do Sulfonation with SO3 over H2SO4. That's going to add my sulfonic acid group to the para position since the methyl group is an ortho para director. So, I've blocked that para position. Now, we have an ortho para, sulfonic acid as a meta director.

To add a nitrile group to benzene, we do it through nitration. Remember, in order deciding, ortho para directors, which are activating, always determine where the incoming group will go over meta directors who are deactivating. So, we use nitric acid over sulfuric acid; this is nitration. The methyl group being more activated decides where the nitrile group will go, which is ortho to it. Now, we finally have our methyl group and our nitrile group ortho to one another.

Since our product doesn’t have anything in the para position, we must do desulfonation. We accomplish this with H3O+. That just removes the sulfonic acid group altogether. Now, how do I transform an alkyl methyl into a nitrile group?

Next, we do side chain oxidation with a strong oxidizing agent in the form of potassium permanganate. Remember that the carbon directly connected to benzene is a benzylic carbon. As long as it possesses at least 1 hydrogen, a strong oxidizing agent will change the entire alkyl chain into a carboxylic acid. So, we're going to have that methyl group become a carboxylic acid. Next, we do NH3 over DCC.

Remember, when reacting a carboxylic acid with an amine, we're trying to make an amide. So now, we have a primary amide. And remember, we can dehydrate primary amides into nitriles. We can do that with diphosphorus pentoxide. We're going to lose water, and that will transform my primary amide into a nitrile.

From our steps, option D would have to be the answer. Option A doesn't work because potassium permanganate right off the bat would change this into a carboxylic acid, which is a meta director. So adding doing nitration next would have put the NO 2 group meta to it, which wouldn’t have worked. Option B wouldn't work because, in nitration, if we did nitration here as the first step, it'll go to the para position.

Again, in our products, the nitrile group and the nitriles group are ortho to each other, not para. Option C doesn't work because, yes, we're doing sulfonation here, then we're doing nitration. Okay. We're doing desulfonation. Yes. But then, here's the thing; we're doing NBS. NBS would replace one of my benzylic hydrogens with a bromine. And then if we did KCN, that would hit this carbon and kick out the BR. And if we looked at the end, we wouldn't have a nitrile directly connected to benzene. That nitrile would be connected to CH 2 , which is in turn connected to benzene. We have one too many carbons. That’s why C wouldn’t work.

So here, out of all the options, we see that option D, going step by step, is the best method to see that it will give us our final product.