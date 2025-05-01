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What are the three main methods for synthesizing nitriles? The three main methods are SN2 reactions, cyanohydrin formation, and amide dehydration. In an SN2 reaction to form a nitrile, what acts as the nucleophile? The cyanide ion (CN-) acts as the nucleophile, displacing the halide from the alkyl halide. What happens to the configuration of the carbon center during an SN2 reaction forming a nitrile? The configuration inverts, so if the leaving group was wedged, the incoming cyanide will be dashed, and vice versa. What is formed when a cyanide ion adds to an aldehyde or ketone? A cyanohydrin is formed, which has a new chiral center at the former carbonyl carbon. Why is the carbon in a cyanohydrin a chiral center? Because after addition, the carbon is attached to four different groups, making it chiral. What reagents are commonly used for amide dehydration to form nitriles? Diphosphorus pentoxide (P2O5) or Thionyl Chloride (SOCl2) are commonly used. What is lost from a primary amide during dehydration to form a nitrile? Water is lost, specifically the oxygen from the carbonyl and two hydrogens from the nitrogen. What type of bond forms between carbon and nitrogen in a nitrile? A triple bond forms between the carbon and nitrogen. What are the main types of reactions that nitriles undergo? Nitriles undergo hydrolysis, reduction, and conversion to ketones. What is the product of acidic hydrolysis of a nitrile? Acidic hydrolysis produces a carboxylic acid and ammonium ion (NH4+). What is formed when a nitrile undergoes basic hydrolysis? A carboxylate anion (or carboxylate salt) and ammonia are formed. Which reagents can reduce nitriles to primary amines? Lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) or hydrogen gas (H2) over a metal catalyst like palladium. What happens to the C≡N bond during reduction of a nitrile? The triple bond is reduced to a single bond, forming a CH2-NH2 group. How can a nitrile be converted to a ketone? By reacting it with a Grignard reagent followed by hydrolysis. What intermediate is formed when a nitrile reacts with a Grignard reagent before hydrolysis? A deprotonated imine intermediate is formed, which is then hydrolyzed to a ketone.
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