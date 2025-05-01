What are the three main methods for synthesizing nitriles? The three main methods are SN2 reactions, cyanohydrin formation, and amide dehydration.

In an SN2 reaction to form a nitrile, what acts as the nucleophile? The cyanide ion (CN-) acts as the nucleophile, displacing the halide from the alkyl halide.

What happens to the configuration of the carbon center during an SN2 reaction forming a nitrile? The configuration inverts, so if the leaving group was wedged, the incoming cyanide will be dashed, and vice versa.

What is formed when a cyanide ion adds to an aldehyde or ketone? A cyanohydrin is formed, which has a new chiral center at the former carbonyl carbon.

Why is the carbon in a cyanohydrin a chiral center? Because after addition, the carbon is attached to four different groups, making it chiral.

What reagents are commonly used for amide dehydration to form nitriles? Diphosphorus pentoxide (P2O5) or Thionyl Chloride (SOCl2) are commonly used.