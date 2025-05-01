What does a higher heat of combustion indicate about a molecule's energy and stability? A higher heat of combustion means the molecule has higher energy and is less stable.

How are heat of combustion and molecular stability related? They are inversely related; higher heat of combustion means lower stability, and lower heat of combustion means higher stability.

Between straight-chain and branched alkanes, which is more stable and why? Branched alkanes are more stable than straight-chain alkanes, though the exact reason is complex and beyond the course scope.

What is angle strain in cycloalkanes? Angle strain occurs when bond angles deviate from the ideal tetrahedral angle of 109.5 degrees, causing instability.

Why do smaller cycloalkane rings experience more angle strain? Smaller rings force bond angles to be much less than 109.5 degrees, increasing strain and instability.

What is the bond angle in a cyclopropane ring, and how does it compare to the ideal tetrahedral angle? Cyclopropane has bond angles of 60 degrees, which is much less than the ideal 109.5 degrees, resulting in high angle strain.