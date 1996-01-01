Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
We can use an instrument called a calorimeter to determine how much potential energy is stored in molecules.
Understanding Heat of Combustion
Shape and strain make alkanes unstable
Strain is a super general word. So now let’s go more into specifics of the types of strain you need to recognize.
What is angle strain?
The ideal bond angle for sp3 hybirdized carbon is 109.5°, so the more we deviate from that number, the more unstable the angle will be! (Aka cyclopropane sucks).
What is torsional strain?
Torsional strain increases with the number of eclipsing hydrogens in a molecule. Some of these rings are so small they can’t twist to prevent these interactions, which makes them unstable.
Lowest Heat of Combustion