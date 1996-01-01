Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes

Ring Strain

Next Topic

We can use an instrument called a calorimeter to determine how much potential energy is stored in molecules. 

The Relationship Between Heat of Combustion and Stability

1

concept

Understanding Heat of Combustion

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

Factors that Affect Alkane Stability

2

concept

Shape and strain make alkanes unstable

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Strain is a super general word. So now let’s go more into specifics of the types of strain you need to recognize. 

Types of Strain

  1. Angle Strain
3

concept

What is angle strain?

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

The ideal bond angle for sp3 hybirdized carbon is 109.5°, so the more we deviate from that number, the more unstable the angle will be! (Aka cyclopropane sucks). 

  1. Torsional Strain
4

concept

What is torsional strain?

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

Torsional strain increases with the number of eclipsing hydrogens in a molecule. Some of these rings are so small they can’t twist to prevent these interactions, which makes them unstable.  

5

example

Lowest Heat of Combustion

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.