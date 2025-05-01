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Robinson Annulation definitions

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  • Robinson Annulation
    A sequence combining Michael addition and intramolecular aldol condensation to form a six-membered cyclic enone.
  • Michael Reaction
    A conjugate addition where an enolate attacks an alpha, beta-unsaturated carbonyl, forming a 1,5-dicarbonyl compound.
  • 1,5-Dicarbonyl
    A molecule containing two carbonyl groups separated by three carbon atoms, serving as a key intermediate in ring formation.
  • Enone
    A compound featuring a double bond conjugated to a carbonyl group, often acting as an electrophile in addition reactions.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile.
  • Aldol Reaction
    A process where an enolate adds to a carbonyl, forming a beta-hydroxy carbonyl compound, crucial for building larger molecules.
  • Cyclization
    The intramolecular process where a chain intermediate forms a ring, often leading to six-membered structures in this context.
  • Conjugate Addition
    A nucleophilic addition to the beta position of an alpha, beta-unsaturated carbonyl, expanding molecular frameworks.
  • Dehydration
    A step removing water from a beta-hydroxy carbonyl, resulting in the formation of an alpha, beta-unsaturated system.
  • Six-Membered Ring
    A cyclic structure with six atoms, commonly formed during the Robinson annulation for optimal stability.
  • Ketone
    A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to two carbons, often present at specific positions in annulation products.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group with a hydroxyl attached to a saturated carbon, sometimes appearing as an intermediate before dehydration.
  • Methyl Group
    A one-carbon substituent often found attached to the ring in the final product, influencing reactivity and structure.
  • Alpha, Beta-Unsaturated Carbonyl
    A carbonyl compound with a double bond between the alpha and beta carbons, serving as a Michael acceptor.
  • Conjugation
    The overlap of p-orbitals across adjacent bonds, stabilizing intermediates and products in annulation sequences.