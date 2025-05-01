Robinson Annulation A sequence combining Michael addition and intramolecular aldol condensation to form a six-membered cyclic enone.

Michael Reaction A conjugate addition where an enolate attacks an alpha, beta-unsaturated carbonyl, forming a 1,5-dicarbonyl compound.

1,5-Dicarbonyl A molecule containing two carbonyl groups separated by three carbon atoms, serving as a key intermediate in ring formation.

Enone A compound featuring a double bond conjugated to a carbonyl group, often acting as an electrophile in addition reactions.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile.

Aldol Reaction A process where an enolate adds to a carbonyl, forming a beta-hydroxy carbonyl compound, crucial for building larger molecules.