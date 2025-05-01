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Robinson Annulation A sequence combining Michael addition and intramolecular aldol condensation to form a six-membered cyclic enone. Michael Reaction A conjugate addition where an enolate attacks an alpha, beta-unsaturated carbonyl, forming a 1,5-dicarbonyl compound. 1,5-Dicarbonyl A molecule containing two carbonyl groups separated by three carbon atoms, serving as a key intermediate in ring formation. Enone A compound featuring a double bond conjugated to a carbonyl group, often acting as an electrophile in addition reactions. Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile. Aldol Reaction A process where an enolate adds to a carbonyl, forming a beta-hydroxy carbonyl compound, crucial for building larger molecules. Cyclization The intramolecular process where a chain intermediate forms a ring, often leading to six-membered structures in this context. Conjugate Addition A nucleophilic addition to the beta position of an alpha, beta-unsaturated carbonyl, expanding molecular frameworks. Dehydration A step removing water from a beta-hydroxy carbonyl, resulting in the formation of an alpha, beta-unsaturated system. Six-Membered Ring A cyclic structure with six atoms, commonly formed during the Robinson annulation for optimal stability. Ketone A functional group with a carbonyl bonded to two carbons, often present at specific positions in annulation products. Alcohol A functional group with a hydroxyl attached to a saturated carbon, sometimes appearing as an intermediate before dehydration. Methyl Group A one-carbon substituent often found attached to the ring in the final product, influencing reactivity and structure. Alpha, Beta-Unsaturated Carbonyl A carbonyl compound with a double bond between the alpha and beta carbons, serving as a Michael acceptor. Conjugation The overlap of p-orbitals across adjacent bonds, stabilizing intermediates and products in annulation sequences.
Robinson Annulation definitions
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