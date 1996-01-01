Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
1,5-dicarbonyl compounds generated from the Michael Reaction (enone + enolate) have the ability to undergo intramolecular self-condensation into 6-membered enones. Are you impressed yet?
Robinson Annulation
Predict the Major Product
Provide the product for the following Robinson Annulation Reaction.
If you noticed a methyl group that vanished around 3:50 in the above video, you are not alone! Place a methyl there in your final answer and you will be good:)
How would you prepare the following compound using a Robinson annulation reaction between a di-ketone and an alpha, beta unsaturated ketone?
How would you prepare the following compound using a Robinson annulation reaction between a ketone and an alpha, beta unsaturated ketone?
Great job, guys! You survived.