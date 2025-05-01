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Robinson Annulation quiz

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  • What is the Robinson annulation reaction used to synthesize?
    It is used to synthesize six-membered cyclic enones from 1,5-dicarbonyl compounds formed via a Michael reaction.
  • What type of compound undergoes cyclization in the Robinson annulation?
    A 1,5-dicarbonyl compound undergoes cyclization to form a six-membered ring.
  • How is the Robinson annulation described in terms of aldol reactions?
    It is described as 'Aldol times three' because it involves three aldol-related steps: enone formation, Michael addition, and cyclization.
  • What is the role of the Michael reaction in Robinson annulation?
    The Michael reaction forms the 1,5-dicarbonyl intermediate needed for the annulation.
  • Why is the strategic selection of the Michael addition site important?
    Choosing the correct site ensures the formation of a six-membered ring rather than a smaller ring.
  • What functional groups are typically found on the newly formed ring in Robinson annulation?
    The ring usually contains a ketone, an alcohol, and a methyl group.
  • What step follows the formation of the six-membered ring in Robinson annulation?
    A dehydration step typically follows, resulting in a cyclic enone.
  • What is the starting material for the Robinson annulation reaction?
    The starting material is a Michael reaction product, which is a 1,5-dicarbonyl compound.
  • What is the key transformation in the Robinson annulation?
    The key transformation is the intramolecular cyclization of the 1,5-dicarbonyl to form a six-membered ring.
  • How do you determine which enolate position to use for cyclization?
    You select the enolate position that will result in a six-membered ring upon cyclization.
  • What is the final product of Robinson annulation after dehydration?
    The final product is a cyclic enone with a methyl group and a double bond.
  • What is the significance of numbering the atoms when drawing the Robinson annulation product?
    Numbering helps identify the positions of key functional groups and ensures correct ring formation.
  • What is the relationship between the Michael reaction and Robinson annulation?
    The Michael reaction creates the 1,5-dicarbonyl intermediate necessary for Robinson annulation.
  • What is the typical sequence of reactions in Robinson annulation?
    The sequence is enone formation, Michael addition, cyclization, and dehydration.
  • Why is practice important when learning Robinson annulation?
    Practice helps students understand the sequence and transformations involved in the reaction.