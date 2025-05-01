What is the Robinson annulation reaction used to synthesize? It is used to synthesize six-membered cyclic enones from 1,5-dicarbonyl compounds formed via a Michael reaction.

What type of compound undergoes cyclization in the Robinson annulation? A 1,5-dicarbonyl compound undergoes cyclization to form a six-membered ring.

How is the Robinson annulation described in terms of aldol reactions? It is described as 'Aldol times three' because it involves three aldol-related steps: enone formation, Michael addition, and cyclization.

What is the role of the Michael reaction in Robinson annulation? The Michael reaction forms the 1,5-dicarbonyl intermediate needed for the annulation.

Why is the strategic selection of the Michael addition site important? Choosing the correct site ensures the formation of a six-membered ring rather than a smaller ring.

What functional groups are typically found on the newly formed ring in Robinson annulation? The ring usually contains a ketone, an alcohol, and a methyl group.