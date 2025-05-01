Sharpless Asymmetric Epoxidation A reaction converting allylic alcohols to enantiomerically enriched epoxides using titanium catalysts and chiral tartrates.

Enantioselectivity A process favoring formation of one enantiomer over another, leading to products with high optical purity.

Epoxide A three-membered cyclic ether formed by adding an oxygen atom across a double bond.

Allylic Alcohol A molecule containing a hydroxyl group attached to a carbon adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond.

Tartrate A chiral diol derived from tartaric acid, used to induce stereoselectivity in Sharpless epoxidation.

Positive DET A chiral tartrate with two S-configured centers, causing epoxidation from above the double bond and clockwise optical rotation.