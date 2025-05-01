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Sharpless Epoxidation definitions

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  • Sharpless Asymmetric Epoxidation
    A reaction converting allylic alcohols to enantiomerically enriched epoxides using titanium catalysts and chiral tartrates.
  • Enantioselectivity
    A process favoring formation of one enantiomer over another, leading to products with high optical purity.
  • Epoxide
    A three-membered cyclic ether formed by adding an oxygen atom across a double bond.
  • Allylic Alcohol
    A molecule containing a hydroxyl group attached to a carbon adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond.
  • Tartrate
    A chiral diol derived from tartaric acid, used to induce stereoselectivity in Sharpless epoxidation.
  • Positive DET
    A chiral tartrate with two S-configured centers, causing epoxidation from above the double bond and clockwise optical rotation.
  • Negative DET
    A chiral tartrate with two R-configured centers, causing epoxidation from below the double bond and counterclockwise optical rotation.
  • Meso DET
    A tartrate with R and S centers, resulting in no optical activity and non-enantioselective epoxidation.
  • Titanium Catalyst
    A transition metal complex facilitating the formation of epoxides in the Sharpless reaction.
  • Asymmetric Induction
    A phenomenon where a chiral reagent or catalyst directs the formation of a specific stereoisomer.
  • Optical Activity
    The ability of a compound to rotate plane-polarized light, indicating chirality.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images.
  • Stereochemistry
    The study of spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its effect on chemical behavior.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    A substance, such as a peroxide, that facilitates the addition of oxygen in the epoxidation process.
  • Wedge and Dash Notation
    A drawing convention indicating the three-dimensional orientation of substituents around a chiral center.