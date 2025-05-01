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Sharpless Asymmetric Epoxidation A reaction converting allylic alcohols to enantiomerically enriched epoxides using titanium catalysts and chiral tartrates. Enantioselectivity A process favoring formation of one enantiomer over another, leading to products with high optical purity. Epoxide A three-membered cyclic ether formed by adding an oxygen atom across a double bond. Allylic Alcohol A molecule containing a hydroxyl group attached to a carbon adjacent to a carbon-carbon double bond. Tartrate A chiral diol derived from tartaric acid, used to induce stereoselectivity in Sharpless epoxidation. Positive DET A chiral tartrate with two S-configured centers, causing epoxidation from above the double bond and clockwise optical rotation. Negative DET A chiral tartrate with two R-configured centers, causing epoxidation from below the double bond and counterclockwise optical rotation. Meso DET A tartrate with R and S centers, resulting in no optical activity and non-enantioselective epoxidation. Titanium Catalyst A transition metal complex facilitating the formation of epoxides in the Sharpless reaction. Asymmetric Induction A phenomenon where a chiral reagent or catalyst directs the formation of a specific stereoisomer. Optical Activity The ability of a compound to rotate plane-polarized light, indicating chirality. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images. Stereochemistry The study of spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and its effect on chemical behavior. Oxidizing Agent A substance, such as a peroxide, that facilitates the addition of oxygen in the epoxidation process. Wedge and Dash Notation A drawing convention indicating the three-dimensional orientation of substituents around a chiral center.
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Sharpless Epoxidation
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