What type of selectivity does the Sharpless Asymmetric Epoxidation exhibit? It exhibits enantioselectivity, producing one enantiomer in excess over the other.

What functional group must be present in the substrate for Sharpless Epoxidation to occur? The substrate must be an allylic alcohol, which is an alcohol adjacent to a double bond.

What is the role of titanium in the Sharpless Epoxidation? Titanium acts as a catalyst in the reaction.

What does a positive DET (diethyl tartrate) do in the Sharpless Epoxidation? Positive DET induces epoxidation from above the double bond, forming the epoxide on the top face.

How does negative DET affect the stereochemistry of the epoxide formed? Negative DET attacks from below the double bond, forming the epoxide on the bottom face.

What is the optical activity of a meso DET in Sharpless Epoxidation? Meso DET has no optical activity and does not induce enantioselectivity.