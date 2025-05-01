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Pyridine A six-membered aromatic ring containing one nitrogen atom, which increases electron density and affects acidity and reactivity. Benzylic Position The carbon directly attached to an aromatic ring, notable for its increased acidity and ability to stabilize negative charge. Carbanion A negatively charged carbon species, whose stability is enhanced by resonance and electronegative atoms nearby. Resonance Structure Alternative electron arrangements in a molecule that delocalize charge, increasing stability of intermediates. Inductive Effect Electron withdrawal or donation through sigma bonds, often by electronegative atoms, influencing acidity and charge distribution. pKa A numerical value indicating the acidity of a hydrogen atom in a molecule; lower values correspond to higher acidity. Organolithium A strong base containing lithium bonded to carbon, commonly used to deprotonate acidic hydrogens in organic synthesis. Sodium Amide A powerful inorganic base (NaNH2) used to remove protons from especially acidic positions in aromatic compounds. Conjugate Base The species formed after a molecule loses a proton, often more nucleophilic and reactive in subsequent steps. Enolate Anion A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation next to a carbonyl, capable of nucleophilic addition. Aldol Reaction A process where an enolate attacks a carbonyl compound, forming a beta-hydroxy carbonyl intermediate. Alpha-Beta Unsaturated Product A compound with a double bond between the alpha and beta carbons relative to a functional group, increasing conjugation and stability. Deprotonation The removal of a proton (H+) from a molecule, often generating a reactive anion. Electronegativity The tendency of an atom to attract electrons, with nitrogen in pyridine stabilizing negative charge via this property. Aromaticity A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized pi electrons, conferring unusual stability.
Side-Chain Reactions of Substituted Pyridines definitions
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