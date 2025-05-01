Pyridine A six-membered aromatic ring containing one nitrogen atom, which increases electron density and affects acidity and reactivity.

Benzylic Position The carbon directly attached to an aromatic ring, notable for its increased acidity and ability to stabilize negative charge.

Carbanion A negatively charged carbon species, whose stability is enhanced by resonance and electronegative atoms nearby.

Resonance Structure Alternative electron arrangements in a molecule that delocalize charge, increasing stability of intermediates.

Inductive Effect Electron withdrawal or donation through sigma bonds, often by electronegative atoms, influencing acidity and charge distribution.

pKa A numerical value indicating the acidity of a hydrogen atom in a molecule; lower values correspond to higher acidity.