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Side-Chain Reactions of Substituted Pyridines definitions

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  • Pyridine
    A six-membered aromatic ring containing one nitrogen atom, which increases electron density and affects acidity and reactivity.
  • Benzylic Position
    The carbon directly attached to an aromatic ring, notable for its increased acidity and ability to stabilize negative charge.
  • Carbanion
    A negatively charged carbon species, whose stability is enhanced by resonance and electronegative atoms nearby.
  • Resonance Structure
    Alternative electron arrangements in a molecule that delocalize charge, increasing stability of intermediates.
  • Inductive Effect
    Electron withdrawal or donation through sigma bonds, often by electronegative atoms, influencing acidity and charge distribution.
  • pKa
    A numerical value indicating the acidity of a hydrogen atom in a molecule; lower values correspond to higher acidity.
  • Organolithium
    A strong base containing lithium bonded to carbon, commonly used to deprotonate acidic hydrogens in organic synthesis.
  • Sodium Amide
    A powerful inorganic base (NaNH2) used to remove protons from especially acidic positions in aromatic compounds.
  • Conjugate Base
    The species formed after a molecule loses a proton, often more nucleophilic and reactive in subsequent steps.
  • Enolate Anion
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation next to a carbonyl, capable of nucleophilic addition.
  • Aldol Reaction
    A process where an enolate attacks a carbonyl compound, forming a beta-hydroxy carbonyl intermediate.
  • Alpha-Beta Unsaturated Product
    A compound with a double bond between the alpha and beta carbons relative to a functional group, increasing conjugation and stability.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a proton (H+) from a molecule, often generating a reactive anion.
  • Electronegativity
    The tendency of an atom to attract electrons, with nitrogen in pyridine stabilizing negative charge via this property.
  • Aromaticity
    A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized pi electrons, conferring unusual stability.