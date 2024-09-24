So in this video, we're going to talk about the resonance structures that form when we're dealing with the deprotonation of our benzylic position. Certain side chain positions of alkylated pyridines are more acidic than others. In fact, we're going to say that C 2 and C 4 alkylated pyridines are more acidic because of the negative charge on the electronegative nitrogen atom. So if we take a look at C 2 here, we're going to first talk about the pKa values that we see. And when it's in the ortho position, it's going to be approximately 34 or so, as well as in position C 4 .

But when we talk about C 3 , we're going to see it's closer to being 36. Remember that the pKas of these alkylated pyridines range between around 34 to 36. 34 is lower, so those are more acidic positions. 36 is higher, so it's less acidic. Let's see why.

Here, in this first one, we deprotonate the benzylic carbon, so that becomes negatively charged. It can then resonate throughout this, so it can resonate here to make a double bond, kicking this pi bond to the nitrogen. Nitrogen now has 2 lone pairs and 2 bonds, so it's negatively charged. It could then resonate here to make a pi bond, kicking this bond to this carbon. So now the negative charge is here.

It could then move here to make a pi bond, moving the bond here. So now this is negative. And then finally, this could resonate here, moving this pi bond back to the benzylic carbon. We can see that we formed a negative nitrogen here. Remember that more electronegative nitrogen atom is better able to hold on to that negative charge.

For C 3 , let's do this one now. This base deprotonates. So now this is negative. It can resonate here to make a double bond, kicking this bond here. This moves here, moving this bond here.

Then we could say that this moves here, moving this bond here. And then finally, this moves here, moving this bond here. Cycling through all the resonance structures, we see that we didn't make a negatively charged nitrogen at any instance. So that negative charge was never put on the more ideal electronegative nitrogen atom. For C 4 , we're going to deprotonate.

So we have this negative initially. It resonates down to make a double bond, moving this bond here. Then this resonates here, moving this pi bond to the nitrogen. So, again, we have a negatively charged nitrogen atom. This can then move here, causing this bond to move here.

And finally, this moves here to give us this structure. Alright. So we can see that in C 2 and C 4 , they're more preferred because we make a negatively charged nitrogen atom. Since it's more electronegative than carbon, it's better that if there's going to be a negative charge around, it'd be good if it landed on that nitrogen in an instance. Alright?