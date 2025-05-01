Why are benzylic hydrogens in pyridine more acidic than those in benzene? Benzylic hydrogens in pyridine are more acidic due to resonance stabilization and the inductive effect of the electronegative nitrogen atom.

What is the typical pKa value for an ordinary benzylic carbanion? The typical pKa value for an ordinary benzylic carbanion is around 41.

How do the pKa values of alkylated pyridines at C2 and C4 compare to C3? C2 and C4 alkylated pyridines have lower pKa values (~34) and are more acidic than C3 (~36).

What effect does deprotonation at the benzylic position of pyridine have? Deprotonation at the benzylic position forms a carbanion stabilized by resonance and the electronegative nitrogen atom.

Why are C2 and C4 positions of alkylated pyridines more acidic? C2 and C4 positions are more acidic because resonance allows the negative charge to localize on the nitrogen atom.

What is the role of nitrogen in stabilizing the carbanion in pyridine? Nitrogen stabilizes the carbanion by holding the negative charge due to its higher electronegativity.