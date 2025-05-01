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Sigma and Pi Bonds definitions

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  • Sigma Bond
    A region of direct orbital overlap along the axis connecting two nuclei, allowing free rotation and forming the basis of single bonds.
  • Pi Bond
    A region of side-by-side p orbital overlap above and below the bond axis, restricting rotation and present in double and triple bonds.
  • Single Bond
    A connection between two atoms involving only one sigma bond, characterized by free rotation and the longest bond length.
  • Double Bond
    A connection involving one sigma and one pi bond, restricting rotation and having intermediate bond length and strength.
  • Triple Bond
    A connection with one sigma and two pi bonds, preventing rotation and resulting in the shortest and strongest bond.
  • Bond Strength
    A measure of energy required to break a bond; increases from single to triple due to more overlapping orbitals.
  • Bond Length
    The distance between nuclei of bonded atoms; decreases from single to triple bonds as more orbitals overlap.
  • Orbital Overlap
    The sharing of electron density between atomic orbitals, determining bond type, strength, and rotation ability.
  • Free Rotation
    The ability of atoms to rotate around a bond without breaking it, possible only in single bonds due to one region of overlap.
  • Energy Savings
    The stabilization gained when bonds form; sigma bonds contribute more to this than pi bonds.
  • Region of Overlap
    The spatial area where atomic orbitals combine, forming bonds and influencing molecular properties.
  • p Orbital
    A type of atomic orbital involved in forming pi bonds through side-by-side overlap above and below the bond axis.
  • s Orbital
    A spherical atomic orbital that participates in sigma bond formation through direct overlap along the bond axis.