Sigma Bond A region of direct orbital overlap along the axis connecting two nuclei, allowing free rotation and forming the basis of single bonds.

Pi Bond A region of side-by-side p orbital overlap above and below the bond axis, restricting rotation and present in double and triple bonds.

Single Bond A connection between two atoms involving only one sigma bond, characterized by free rotation and the longest bond length.

Double Bond A connection involving one sigma and one pi bond, restricting rotation and having intermediate bond length and strength.

Triple Bond A connection with one sigma and two pi bonds, preventing rotation and resulting in the shortest and strongest bond.

Bond Strength A measure of energy required to break a bond; increases from single to triple due to more overlapping orbitals.