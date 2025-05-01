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Sigma Bond A region of direct orbital overlap along the axis connecting two nuclei, allowing free rotation and forming the basis of single bonds. Pi Bond A region of side-by-side p orbital overlap above and below the bond axis, restricting rotation and present in double and triple bonds. Single Bond A connection between two atoms involving only one sigma bond, characterized by free rotation and the longest bond length. Double Bond A connection involving one sigma and one pi bond, restricting rotation and having intermediate bond length and strength. Triple Bond A connection with one sigma and two pi bonds, preventing rotation and resulting in the shortest and strongest bond. Bond Strength A measure of energy required to break a bond; increases from single to triple due to more overlapping orbitals. Bond Length The distance between nuclei of bonded atoms; decreases from single to triple bonds as more orbitals overlap. Orbital Overlap The sharing of electron density between atomic orbitals, determining bond type, strength, and rotation ability. Free Rotation The ability of atoms to rotate around a bond without breaking it, possible only in single bonds due to one region of overlap. Energy Savings The stabilization gained when bonds form; sigma bonds contribute more to this than pi bonds. Region of Overlap The spatial area where atomic orbitals combine, forming bonds and influencing molecular properties. p Orbital A type of atomic orbital involved in forming pi bonds through side-by-side overlap above and below the bond axis. s Orbital A spherical atomic orbital that participates in sigma bond formation through direct overlap along the bond axis.
Sigma and Pi Bonds definitions
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