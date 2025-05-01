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Sigmatropic Shift A pericyclic rearrangement where a sigma bond breaks and a new one forms, with pi bonds unchanged in number. Pericyclic Reaction A concerted process involving cyclic redistribution of bonding electrons, often heat-activated. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by head-on overlap of atomic orbitals, broken and formed during these rearrangements. Pi Bond A covalent bond formed by side-to-side overlap of orbitals; its quantity remains constant in these shifts. Constitutional Isomer A compound with the same molecular formula as another but a different connectivity of atoms, resulting from the rearrangement. Cope Rearrangement A classic example of a sigmatropic shift involving a 1,5-diene system undergoing a concerted sigma bond migration. Claisen Rearrangement A well-known [3,3] sigmatropic shift involving allyl vinyl ethers, leading to a new carbon framework. Concerted Mechanism A process where bond breaking and forming occur simultaneously in a single step, without intermediates. Cyclic Transition State A transient structure where atoms are arranged in a ring during the rearrangement, facilitating electron movement. Nomenclature A systematic method for naming these shifts, using numbers to indicate positions of bond breaking and forming. Heat Activation A requirement for these reactions, where thermal energy initiates the concerted rearrangement. Intramolecular Reaction A transformation occurring within a single molecule, as seen in these rearrangements. [x,y] Shift A notation indicating the positions, counted from the broken bond, where the new sigma bond forms.
Sigmatropic Rearrangement definitions
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Sigmatropic Rearrangement
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