Sigmatropic Shift A pericyclic rearrangement where a sigma bond breaks and a new one forms, with pi bonds unchanged in number.

Pericyclic Reaction A concerted process involving cyclic redistribution of bonding electrons, often heat-activated.

Sigma Bond A single covalent bond formed by head-on overlap of atomic orbitals, broken and formed during these rearrangements.

Pi Bond A covalent bond formed by side-to-side overlap of orbitals; its quantity remains constant in these shifts.

Constitutional Isomer A compound with the same molecular formula as another but a different connectivity of atoms, resulting from the rearrangement.

Cope Rearrangement A classic example of a sigmatropic shift involving a 1,5-diene system undergoing a concerted sigma bond migration.