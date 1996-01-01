Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
16. Conjugated Systems

Sigmatropic Rearrangement

Here we will discuss an intramolecular pericyclic reaction in which 0 pi bonds are destroyed after a cyclic mechanism. 

Definition of Sigmatropic Shifts

Nomenclature of Sigmatropic Shifts

Naming Summary:

  • Always described as [x,y]-sigmatropic shifts
  1. σ–bond broken = Atom 1
  2. σ–bond created = Atoms [x,y] 
3
Problem

Provide the correct names and mechanisms for the following sigmatropic shifts

4
Problem

Provide the correct names and mechanisms for the following sigmatropic shifts

5
Problem

Provide the correct names and mechanisms for the following sigmatropic shifts

6
Problem

Provide the correct names and mechanisms for the following sigmatropic shifts

