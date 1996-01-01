Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Here we will discuss an intramolecular pericyclic reaction in which 0 pi bonds are destroyed after a cyclic mechanism.
Definition of Sigmatropic Shifts
Nomenclature of Sigmatropic Shifts
Naming Summary:
Provide the correct names and mechanisms for the following sigmatropic shifts
Provide the correct names and mechanisms for the following sigmatropic shifts
Provide the correct names and mechanisms for the following sigmatropic shifts
Provide the correct names and mechanisms for the following sigmatropic shifts