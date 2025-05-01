What is a sigmatropic shift in organic chemistry? A sigmatropic shift is an intramolecular pericyclic reaction where a sigma bond is broken and a new sigma bond is formed, without changing the number of pi bonds.

What type of isomers are typically formed as products of sigmatropic shifts? Sigmatropic shifts usually produce constitutional isomers of the reactant.

Which two well-known reactions are common examples of sigmatropic shifts? The Cope rearrangement and the Claisen rearrangement are common examples of sigmatropic shifts.

Are sigmatropic shifts typically heat-activated or light-activated? Sigmatropic shifts are typically heat-activated reactions.

What happens to the number of pi bonds during a sigmatropic shift? The number of pi bonds remains unchanged during a sigmatropic shift.

What is the key bond change that occurs in a sigmatropic shift? One sigma bond is broken and a new sigma bond is formed in a cyclic, concerted mechanism.