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SN1 Mechanism A two-step substitution process involving a neutral nucleophile and formation of a carbocation intermediate. Carbocation A positively charged carbon species with three bonds, sp2 hybridization, and trigonal planar geometry. Intermediate A distinct, isolatable species formed between steps of a reaction, unlike a fleeting transition state. Leaving Group An atom or group, often a halogen, that departs from the substrate, enabling carbocation formation. Nucleophile A neutral molecule with electron pairs that attacks electrophilic centers, often a solvent in this context. Unimolecular Kinetics A rate law dependent solely on substrate concentration, reflecting the slow, carbocation-forming step. Racemization The creation of a 1:1 mixture of enantiomers due to planar intermediate allowing attack from either side. Solvolysis A reaction where the solvent acts as the nucleophile, commonly observed in this substitution process. Tertiary Alkyl Halide A substrate with three alkyl groups attached to the carbon bearing the leaving group, favoring carbocation stability. Rate-Determining Step The slowest stage in a reaction sequence, here being the dissociation to form a carbocation. Trigonal Planar Geometry A flat, three-bonded arrangement around a central atom, characteristic of carbocation intermediates. Substitution Product The final molecule formed when a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on the substrate. Transition State A high-energy, non-isolatable configuration; in this mechanism, replaced by a true intermediate. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment attached to the reactive center, increasing carbocation stability with greater substitution. First-Order Reaction A process where the reaction rate depends linearly on the concentration of only one reactant.
SN1 Reaction definitions
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