SN1 Mechanism A two-step substitution process involving a neutral nucleophile and formation of a carbocation intermediate.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon species with three bonds, sp2 hybridization, and trigonal planar geometry.

Intermediate A distinct, isolatable species formed between steps of a reaction, unlike a fleeting transition state.

Leaving Group An atom or group, often a halogen, that departs from the substrate, enabling carbocation formation.

Nucleophile A neutral molecule with electron pairs that attacks electrophilic centers, often a solvent in this context.

Unimolecular Kinetics A rate law dependent solely on substrate concentration, reflecting the slow, carbocation-forming step.