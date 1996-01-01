Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Substitution Reactions

SN1 Reaction

The SN1 mechanism is similar to SN2 in that you get a substitution product, but the path to get there is completely different. It’s important that we understand how it’s different from SN2

Drawing the SN1 Mechanism

Summary: A neutral nucleophile reacts with an inaccessible leaving group to produce substitution in two-step.

Why highly substituted leaving groups favor SN1.

The slow step of this mechanism is the formation of a carbocation intermediate. These types of intermediates are unstable, so anything that we can do to stabilize them will help them form faster.

-R groups stabilize carbocations through a phenomenon called hyperconjugation. Meaning that the more substituted the carbocation, the more stable it is. 

Understanding the properties of SN1.

You are a manager at Pepe and Son Carbocations Inc, and your boss has asked you to increase production of your product (carbocations in a box- these are awesome).

You have plenty of boxes, but it takes time for the conveyer belt to crank out these custom carbocations.

  • Will increasing the number of boxes increase the amount of product?
  • Will increasing the speed of the conveyer belt increase the amount of product? 
Properties of SN1 reactions:

  • Nucleophile =  Weak
  • Leaving Group =  Highly Substituted
  • Reaction coordinate = Intermediate
  • Reaction = Two-Step
  • Rate =  Unimolecular
  • Rate =  k[RX]
  • Stereochemistry = Racemic
  • Nickname = Solvolysis
Predict the product of the following reaction:

 

The product must be a racemate if the original leaving group is located on a chiral center.

NOTE:Substitution reactions with neutral nucleophiles require an additional deprotonation step. 

Predict the product of the following reaction:

 

