The SN1 mechanism is similar to SN2 in that you get a substitution product, but the path to get there is completely different. It’s important that we understand how it’s different from SN2.
Drawing the SN1 Mechanism
Summary: A neutral nucleophile reacts with an inaccessible leaving group to produce substitution in two-step.
Why highly substituted leaving groups favor SN1.
The slow step of this mechanism is the formation of a carbocation intermediate. These types of intermediates are unstable, so anything that we can do to stabilize them will help them form faster.
-R groups stabilize carbocations through a phenomenon called hyperconjugation. Meaning that the more substituted the carbocation, the more stable it is.
Understanding the properties of SN1.
You are a manager at Pepe and Son Carbocations Inc, and your boss has asked you to increase production of your product (carbocations in a box- these are awesome).
You have plenty of boxes, but it takes time for the conveyer belt to crank out these custom carbocations.
Properties of SN1 reactions:
Predict the product of the following reaction:
The product must be a racemate if the original leaving group is located on a chiral center.
NOTE:Substitution reactions with neutral nucleophiles require an additional deprotonation step.
Predict the product of the following reaction: