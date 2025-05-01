SN2 Mechanism A one-step substitution process where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, causing simultaneous bond formation and breaking.

Nucleophile A negatively charged species with extra electrons, seeking to donate them to an electrophilic center.

Electrophile A site, often a carbon bonded to a halogen, that is electron-deficient and targeted by nucleophiles.

Leaving Group An atom or group, typically a halide, that departs with a pair of electrons during substitution.

Backside Attack An approach of a nucleophile from the side opposite the leaving group, avoiding electron repulsion.

Transition State A high-energy, fleeting arrangement where bonds are partially formed and broken, never isolatable.