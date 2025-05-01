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SN2 Reaction definitions

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  • SN2 Mechanism
    A one-step substitution process where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, causing simultaneous bond formation and breaking.
  • Nucleophile
    A negatively charged species with extra electrons, seeking to donate them to an electrophilic center.
  • Electrophile
    A site, often a carbon bonded to a halogen, that is electron-deficient and targeted by nucleophiles.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group, typically a halide, that departs with a pair of electrons during substitution.
  • Backside Attack
    An approach of a nucleophile from the side opposite the leaving group, avoiding electron repulsion.
  • Transition State
    A high-energy, fleeting arrangement where bonds are partially formed and broken, never isolatable.
  • Bimolecular Reaction
    A process where the reaction rate depends on the concentrations of both the nucleophile and the electrophile.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A molecule containing a carbon bonded to a halogen, serving as a common substrate in substitution.
  • Steric Hindrance
    Physical crowding around a reactive site, often by bulky groups, that impedes nucleophilic attack.
  • Inversion of Configuration
    A stereochemical outcome where the spatial arrangement at a chiral center is flipped during substitution.
  • Chiral Center
    A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images.
  • Concerted Mechanism
    A reaction pathway where bond-making and bond-breaking occur simultaneously in a single step.
  • Substitution Reaction
    A process where one group replaces another on a molecule, often involving nucleophiles and leaving groups.
  • Unsubstituted Carbon
    A carbon atom with few or no bulky groups attached, making it more accessible for nucleophilic attack.
  • Energy Diagram
    A graphical representation showing the energy changes during a reaction, highlighting the transition state.