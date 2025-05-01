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SN2 Mechanism A one-step substitution process where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, causing simultaneous bond formation and breaking. Nucleophile A negatively charged species with extra electrons, seeking to donate them to an electrophilic center. Electrophile A site, often a carbon bonded to a halogen, that is electron-deficient and targeted by nucleophiles. Leaving Group An atom or group, typically a halide, that departs with a pair of electrons during substitution. Backside Attack An approach of a nucleophile from the side opposite the leaving group, avoiding electron repulsion. Transition State A high-energy, fleeting arrangement where bonds are partially formed and broken, never isolatable. Bimolecular Reaction A process where the reaction rate depends on the concentrations of both the nucleophile and the electrophile. Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a carbon bonded to a halogen, serving as a common substrate in substitution. Steric Hindrance Physical crowding around a reactive site, often by bulky groups, that impedes nucleophilic attack. Inversion of Configuration A stereochemical outcome where the spatial arrangement at a chiral center is flipped during substitution. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four different groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images. Concerted Mechanism A reaction pathway where bond-making and bond-breaking occur simultaneously in a single step. Substitution Reaction A process where one group replaces another on a molecule, often involving nucleophiles and leaving groups. Unsubstituted Carbon A carbon atom with few or no bulky groups attached, making it more accessible for nucleophilic attack. Energy Diagram A graphical representation showing the energy changes during a reaction, highlighting the transition state.
SN2 Reaction definitions
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