Time to start learning about some of the most important reactions in all of organic chemistry. In fact, you’re never allowed to forget this one!
Drawing the SN2 Mechanism
Summary: A negatively charged nucleophile reacts with an accessible leaving group to produce substitution in one-step.
Understanding the properties of SN2.
Properties of SN2 reactions:
Rank the following alkyl halides in order of reactivity toward SN2 reaction.
Ranking reactivity toward SN2
Predict the product of the following reaction.
The product must contain inversion of configuration if the original leaving group is located on a chiral center.
Predict the product of the following reaction: