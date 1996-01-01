Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Substitution Reactions

SN2 Reaction

Time to start learning about some of the most important reactions in all of organic chemistry. In fact, you’re never allowed to forget this one!

1

concept

Drawing the SN2 Mechanism

Summary: A negatively charged nucleophile reacts with an accessible leaving group to produce substitution in one-step.

2

concept

Understanding the properties of SN2.

Properties of SN2 reactions:

  • Nucleophile =  Strong
  • Leaving Group =  Unsubstituted
  • Reaction coordinate = Transition State
  • Reaction = Concerted
  • Rate =  Bimolecular
  • Rate =  k[Nu][RX]
  • Stereochemistry = Inversion
  • Nickname = Back-side attack!

Rank the following alkyl halides in order of reactivity toward SN2 reaction. 

3

example

Ranking reactivity toward SN2

4
Problem

Predict the product of the following reaction.

The product must contain inversion of configuration if the original leaving group is located on a chiral center. 

5
Problem

Predict the product of the following reaction:

