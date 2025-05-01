Pyridine A six-membered aromatic heterocycle with a nitrogen atom, notable for its electron-deficient ring favoring nucleophilic substitution.

Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on an aromatic ring, often via addition-elimination, especially in electron-poor rings.

Ortho Position The site adjacent to the nitrogen atom on pyridine, commonly targeted in substitution reactions due to increased reactivity.

Chichibabin Reaction A process using sodium amide to introduce an amino group at the ortho position of pyridine, yielding 2-aminopyridine.

Sodium Amide A strong base used to deprotonate pyridine, enabling nucleophilic substitution in the Chichibabin reaction.

2-Aminopyridine A product formed by replacing an ortho hydrogen of pyridine with an amino group, important in pharmaceuticals.