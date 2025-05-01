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Pyridine A six-membered aromatic heterocycle with a nitrogen atom, notable for its electron-deficient ring favoring nucleophilic substitution. Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on an aromatic ring, often via addition-elimination, especially in electron-poor rings. Ortho Position The site adjacent to the nitrogen atom on pyridine, commonly targeted in substitution reactions due to increased reactivity. Chichibabin Reaction A process using sodium amide to introduce an amino group at the ortho position of pyridine, yielding 2-aminopyridine. Sodium Amide A strong base used to deprotonate pyridine, enabling nucleophilic substitution in the Chichibabin reaction. 2-Aminopyridine A product formed by replacing an ortho hydrogen of pyridine with an amino group, important in pharmaceuticals. Organometallic Reagent A compound containing a metal-carbon bond, such as Grignard or organolithium, used to introduce alkyl groups into pyridine. Grignard Reagent A magnesium-containing organometallic compound that acts as a nucleophile in aromatic substitution reactions. Organolithium Reagent A lithium-based organometallic compound capable of transferring alkyl groups to aromatic rings like pyridine. Addition-Elimination Mechanism A two-step process where a nucleophile adds to an aromatic ring, followed by loss of a leaving group to restore aromaticity. Aromaticity A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized electrons, conferring extra stability and influencing reactivity. Nucleophilicity A measure of a species' tendency to donate electrons and form new bonds with electron-deficient centers. Alkylation The introduction of an alkyl group onto a molecule, such as the ortho position of pyridine, often using organometallic reagents. Acidic Hydrolysis A step involving acid and water to complete the transformation of intermediates into final products in substitution reactions.
SNAr Reactions of Pyridine definitions
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