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SNAr Reactions of Pyridine definitions

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  • Pyridine
    A six-membered aromatic heterocycle with a nitrogen atom, notable for its electron-deficient ring favoring nucleophilic substitution.
  • Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution
    A reaction where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on an aromatic ring, often via addition-elimination, especially in electron-poor rings.
  • Ortho Position
    The site adjacent to the nitrogen atom on pyridine, commonly targeted in substitution reactions due to increased reactivity.
  • Chichibabin Reaction
    A process using sodium amide to introduce an amino group at the ortho position of pyridine, yielding 2-aminopyridine.
  • Sodium Amide
    A strong base used to deprotonate pyridine, enabling nucleophilic substitution in the Chichibabin reaction.
  • 2-Aminopyridine
    A product formed by replacing an ortho hydrogen of pyridine with an amino group, important in pharmaceuticals.
  • Organometallic Reagent
    A compound containing a metal-carbon bond, such as Grignard or organolithium, used to introduce alkyl groups into pyridine.
  • Grignard Reagent
    A magnesium-containing organometallic compound that acts as a nucleophile in aromatic substitution reactions.
  • Organolithium Reagent
    A lithium-based organometallic compound capable of transferring alkyl groups to aromatic rings like pyridine.
  • Addition-Elimination Mechanism
    A two-step process where a nucleophile adds to an aromatic ring, followed by loss of a leaving group to restore aromaticity.
  • Aromaticity
    A property of cyclic, planar molecules with delocalized electrons, conferring extra stability and influencing reactivity.
  • Nucleophilicity
    A measure of a species' tendency to donate electrons and form new bonds with electron-deficient centers.
  • Alkylation
    The introduction of an alkyl group onto a molecule, such as the ortho position of pyridine, often using organometallic reagents.
  • Acidic Hydrolysis
    A step involving acid and water to complete the transformation of intermediates into final products in substitution reactions.