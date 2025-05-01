What does SNAr stand for in organic chemistry? SNAr stands for nucleophilic aromatic substitution.

Why is pyridine more susceptible to SNAr reactions than benzene? Pyridine is more electron-deficient than benzene, making it more reactive toward nucleophilic aromatic substitution.

At which position on the pyridine ring do SNAr reactions typically occur? SNAr reactions of pyridine typically occur at the ortho position.

What is the Chichibabin reaction used to synthesize? The Chichibabin reaction is used to synthesize 2-aminopyridine.

Which reagent is used in the Chichibabin reaction with pyridine? Sodium amide (NaNH2) is used in the Chichibabin reaction with pyridine.

What is the mechanism type for nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions? Nucleophilic aromatic substitution occurs via an addition-elimination mechanism.