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SNAr Reactions of Pyridine quiz

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  • What does SNAr stand for in organic chemistry?
    SNAr stands for nucleophilic aromatic substitution.
  • Why is pyridine more susceptible to SNAr reactions than benzene?
    Pyridine is more electron-deficient than benzene, making it more reactive toward nucleophilic aromatic substitution.
  • At which position on the pyridine ring do SNAr reactions typically occur?
    SNAr reactions of pyridine typically occur at the ortho position.
  • What is the Chichibabin reaction used to synthesize?
    The Chichibabin reaction is used to synthesize 2-aminopyridine.
  • Which reagent is used in the Chichibabin reaction with pyridine?
    Sodium amide (NaNH2) is used in the Chichibabin reaction with pyridine.
  • What is the mechanism type for nucleophilic aromatic substitution reactions?
    Nucleophilic aromatic substitution occurs via an addition-elimination mechanism.
  • What is the byproduct formed in the Chichibabin reaction?
    The byproduct formed is hydrogen gas (H2).
  • What role does sodium amide play in the Chichibabin reaction?
    Sodium amide acts as a strong base to facilitate the substitution of hydrogen with an amino group.
  • What is the final product of the Chichibabin reaction on pyridine?
    The final product is 2-aminopyridine.
  • Which organometallic reagents are used for ortho-alkylation of pyridine?
    Grignard reagents and organolithium compounds are used for ortho-alkylation of pyridine.
  • What is replaced on the pyridine ring during organometallic SNAr reactions?
    A hydrogen atom is replaced with an alkyl or carbon group during organometallic SNAr reactions.
  • What is the solvent commonly used in the Chichibabin reaction?
    Ammonia is commonly used as the solvent in the Chichibabin reaction.
  • How does the reactivity of pyridine compare to benzene in SNAr reactions?
    Pyridine is more reactive than benzene in SNAr reactions due to its electron-deficient nature.
  • What is the purpose of acidic hydrolysis after the Chichibabin reaction?
    Acidic hydrolysis is used to complete the reaction and isolate the 2-aminopyridine product.
  • What types of carbon groups can be introduced to pyridine via organometallic SNAr reactions?
    Methyl, ethyl, longer alkyl chains, rings, or benzene groups can be introduced via organometallic SNAr reactions.