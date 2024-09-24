Hey, everyone. So in this example, it says, provide the mechanism for the Chichibabin reaction of 4-methylpyridine. And so we're gonna say the mechanism itself follows these important steps. Step 1 is nucleophilic attack; Step 2 is loss of leaving group; and steps 3a and 3b can be seen as basically subdivisions of proton transfer.

3a is proton transfer, and 3b is protonation. Now for step 1, we have the amide ion attacks the ortho position of Pyridine forming a tetrahedral intermediate. So here we're gonna have our 4-methylpyridine. So we have this structure here, and it says the ,amide ion is gonna do a nucleophilic attack of this structure. So it's gonna come in, hit here, causing this bond to come to the nitrogen here.

So what we're gonna get initially is this: Nitrogen now is negatively charged. Here goes the NH 2 - that we added. Next, we're gonna say step 2, the nitrogen atom forms the double bond, kicking out the hydrogen as a hydride ion to restore aromaticity. So here, nitrogen decides it wants to remake its double bond, so it does.

Now, normally, we don't want strong bases to be leaving groups. We've learned that weak bases are good leaving groups, but this is overwritten because we're making an aromatic ring. We're willing to let go of a strong base as a leaving group because it helps to reestablish our very stable aromatic ring. So what we're gonna have here now, there goes a double bond. There goes our structure.

Next, we're gonna have deprotonation of the amino group by the hydride ion. So I'm gonna bring this down here so we can see this part better. Alright. So again, this is what we made initially. K.

There goes my NH 2 . We're gonna say the hydride ion that left can come and deprotonate. It's gonna remove one of these hydrogens, and nitrogen will hold on to the electrons. So we have this. So there goes my negative nitrogen now.

In step 3b, we're gonna say protonation of the conjugate base anion by water forms an amino pyridine. So now we're gonna bring in the water molecule. This water molecule will protonate this negative NH portion to give us our final product. So now, here goes our NH. Now that's gonna be coming NH 2 .