Solvent An inert compound serving as a medium for reactions, typically shown below the reaction arrow and not directly involved in the mechanism.

Polar Solvent A molecule with a net dipole, influencing reaction environments by stabilizing charged intermediates.

Protic Solvent A compound capable of hydrogen bonding, often containing O, N, or F, which stabilizes carbocations and slows nucleophiles.

Aprotic Solvent A compound unable to hydrogen bond, allowing nucleophiles to react freely without hindrance.

Hydrogen Bonding An interaction where a hydrogen atom is shared between electronegative atoms, crucial for protic solvent behavior.

Carbocation Stabilization The effect where certain media reduce the energy of positively charged intermediates, favoring specific mechanisms.