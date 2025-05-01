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Solvent An inert compound serving as a medium for reactions, typically shown below the reaction arrow and not directly involved in the mechanism. Polar Solvent A molecule with a net dipole, influencing reaction environments by stabilizing charged intermediates. Protic Solvent A compound capable of hydrogen bonding, often containing O, N, or F, which stabilizes carbocations and slows nucleophiles. Aprotic Solvent A compound unable to hydrogen bond, allowing nucleophiles to react freely without hindrance. Hydrogen Bonding An interaction where a hydrogen atom is shared between electronegative atoms, crucial for protic solvent behavior. Carbocation Stabilization The effect where certain media reduce the energy of positively charged intermediates, favoring specific mechanisms. Nucleophile A species with a negative charge or lone pair, seeking to donate electrons, whose reactivity is influenced by the surrounding medium. Leaving Group A fragment that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, its importance often outweighing that of the medium. SN1 Mechanism A substitution pathway involving carbocation formation, favored by environments that stabilize positive charges. SN2 Mechanism A substitution pathway requiring unhindered nucleophiles, best performed in media that do not slow them down. E1 Mechanism An elimination pathway involving carbocation intermediates, promoted by environments that stabilize positive charges. E2 Mechanism An elimination pathway requiring strong nucleophiles, favored by media that do not hinder their movement. Reaction Arrow A notation in chemical equations, with the medium typically indicated below and the active reagent above. Dipole A separation of charge within a molecule, determining whether a medium is classified as polar. Medium The environment in which a chemical process occurs, often provided by an inert compound.
Solvents definitions
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