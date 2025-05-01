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Sphingolipid A lipid class featuring a sphingosine backbone, often involved in cell membrane structure and signaling. Sphingosine An 18-carbon amino alcohol with a trans double bond at carbon 4, forming the backbone of certain lipids. Amino Group A functional group (NH2) attached at carbon 2 of sphingosine, contributing to its unique properties. Phospholipid A lipid type with a hydrophilic head and hydrophobic tails, essential for biological membranes. Glycerol A three-carbon molecule whose structure is mimicked by carbons 1 to 3 in sphingosine. Fatty Acid A long hydrocarbon chain attached to sphingosine via an amide bond, forming one tail of sphingomyelins. Amide Bond A linkage between the sphingosine backbone and fatty acid, crucial for sphingomyelin structure. Phosphate Group A component of the hydrophilic head in sphingomyelins, contributing to membrane polarity. Choline A molecule forming part of the sphingomyelin head group, enhancing hydrophilicity. Myelin Sheath A nerve fiber coating primarily composed of sphingomyelins, vital for proper nerve function. Trans Double Bond A specific unsaturation at carbon 4 in sphingosine, influencing molecular shape and function. Hydrophilic Head The water-attracting region of sphingomyelins, formed by phosphate and choline groups. Hydrolyzable Lipid A lipid type that can be broken down by water, including sphingolipids like sphingomyelins.
Sphingomyelins definitions
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