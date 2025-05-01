Sphingolipid A lipid class featuring a sphingosine backbone, often involved in cell membrane structure and signaling.

Sphingosine An 18-carbon amino alcohol with a trans double bond at carbon 4, forming the backbone of certain lipids.

Amino Group A functional group (NH2) attached at carbon 2 of sphingosine, contributing to its unique properties.

Phospholipid A lipid type with a hydrophilic head and hydrophobic tails, essential for biological membranes.

Glycerol A three-carbon molecule whose structure is mimicked by carbons 1 to 3 in sphingosine.

Fatty Acid A long hydrocarbon chain attached to sphingosine via an amide bond, forming one tail of sphingomyelins.