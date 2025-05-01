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Sphingomyelins definitions

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  • Sphingolipid
    A lipid class featuring a sphingosine backbone, often involved in cell membrane structure and signaling.
  • Sphingosine
    An 18-carbon amino alcohol with a trans double bond at carbon 4, forming the backbone of certain lipids.
  • Amino Group
    A functional group (NH2) attached at carbon 2 of sphingosine, contributing to its unique properties.
  • Phospholipid
    A lipid type with a hydrophilic head and hydrophobic tails, essential for biological membranes.
  • Glycerol
    A three-carbon molecule whose structure is mimicked by carbons 1 to 3 in sphingosine.
  • Fatty Acid
    A long hydrocarbon chain attached to sphingosine via an amide bond, forming one tail of sphingomyelins.
  • Amide Bond
    A linkage between the sphingosine backbone and fatty acid, crucial for sphingomyelin structure.
  • Phosphate Group
    A component of the hydrophilic head in sphingomyelins, contributing to membrane polarity.
  • Choline
    A molecule forming part of the sphingomyelin head group, enhancing hydrophilicity.
  • Myelin Sheath
    A nerve fiber coating primarily composed of sphingomyelins, vital for proper nerve function.
  • Trans Double Bond
    A specific unsaturation at carbon 4 in sphingosine, influencing molecular shape and function.
  • Hydrophilic Head
    The water-attracting region of sphingomyelins, formed by phosphate and choline groups.
  • Hydrolyzable Lipid
    A lipid type that can be broken down by water, including sphingolipids like sphingomyelins.