What is the backbone of sphingolipids? The backbone of sphingolipids is sphingosine, an 18-carbon amino alcohol.

Which carbons in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol? Carbons 1 to 3 in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol.

Where is the amino group located on sphingosine? The amino group (NH2) is located at carbon 2 of sphingosine.

How many carbons are attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine? A 15-carbon chain is attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine.

What type of double bond is found at carbon 4 of sphingosine? A trans double bond is found at carbon 4 of sphingosine.

How do sphingomyelins differ from other phospholipids in their backbone? Sphingomyelins have a sphingosine backbone instead of a glycerol backbone.