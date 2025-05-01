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Sphingomyelins quiz

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  • What is the backbone of sphingolipids?
    The backbone of sphingolipids is sphingosine, an 18-carbon amino alcohol.
  • Which carbons in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol?
    Carbons 1 to 3 in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol.
  • Where is the amino group located on sphingosine?
    The amino group (NH2) is located at carbon 2 of sphingosine.
  • How many carbons are attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine?
    A 15-carbon chain is attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine.
  • What type of double bond is found at carbon 4 of sphingosine?
    A trans double bond is found at carbon 4 of sphingosine.
  • How do sphingomyelins differ from other phospholipids in their backbone?
    Sphingomyelins have a sphingosine backbone instead of a glycerol backbone.
  • How many fatty acids are attached to the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelins?
    Only one fatty acid is attached to the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelins.
  • What type of bond links the fatty acid to sphingosine in sphingomyelins?
    The fatty acid is linked to sphingosine by an amide bond.
  • What forms the head group of sphingomyelins?
    The head group of sphingomyelins consists of a phosphate group and choline.
  • What are the two tails of a sphingomyelin molecule?
    One tail is the sphingosine backbone itself, and the other is the fatty acid attached by an amide bond.
  • Are sphingomyelins classified as hydrolyzable or non-hydrolyzable lipids?
    Sphingomyelins are classified as hydrolyzable lipids.
  • To which major class of biological molecules do sphingomyelins belong?
    Sphingomyelins belong to the class of phospholipids.
  • What is the primary structural role of sphingomyelins in the body?
    Sphingomyelins are primary structural components of the myelin sheath.
  • Why is the myelin sheath important?
    The myelin sheath is essential for proper nerve fiber function.
  • What two groups are classified as phospholipids among sphingolipids?
    Sphingomyelins are one of two groups of sphingolipids classified as phospholipids.