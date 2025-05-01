Back
What is the backbone of sphingolipids? The backbone of sphingolipids is sphingosine, an 18-carbon amino alcohol. Which carbons in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol? Carbons 1 to 3 in sphingosine are analogous to glycerol. Where is the amino group located on sphingosine? The amino group (NH2) is located at carbon 2 of sphingosine. How many carbons are attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine? A 15-carbon chain is attached to carbon 3 of sphingosine. What type of double bond is found at carbon 4 of sphingosine? A trans double bond is found at carbon 4 of sphingosine. How do sphingomyelins differ from other phospholipids in their backbone? Sphingomyelins have a sphingosine backbone instead of a glycerol backbone. How many fatty acids are attached to the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelins? Only one fatty acid is attached to the sphingosine backbone in sphingomyelins. What type of bond links the fatty acid to sphingosine in sphingomyelins? The fatty acid is linked to sphingosine by an amide bond. What forms the head group of sphingomyelins? The head group of sphingomyelins consists of a phosphate group and choline. What are the two tails of a sphingomyelin molecule? One tail is the sphingosine backbone itself, and the other is the fatty acid attached by an amide bond. Are sphingomyelins classified as hydrolyzable or non-hydrolyzable lipids? Sphingomyelins are classified as hydrolyzable lipids. To which major class of biological molecules do sphingomyelins belong? Sphingomyelins belong to the class of phospholipids. What is the primary structural role of sphingomyelins in the body? Sphingomyelins are primary structural components of the myelin sheath. Why is the myelin sheath important? The myelin sheath is essential for proper nerve fiber function. What two groups are classified as phospholipids among sphingolipids? Sphingomyelins are one of two groups of sphingolipids classified as phospholipids.
Sphingomyelins quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15