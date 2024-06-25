Sphingomyelins - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Sphingomyelins Concept 1
Sphingomyelins Concept 2
Sphingomyelins Example 1
Sphingomyelins Example 2
Draw a sphingomyelin that contains palmitoleic acid.
Which one of the following statements describes how sphingomyelins are similar to glycerophospholipids?
Sphingomyelins have the same number of fatty acids as glycerophospholipids.
Sphingomyelins and glycerophospholipids have the same linkage that holds the fatty acids.
Sphingomyelins and glycerophospholipids have phosphate with head groups.
Both can be classified as sphingolipids.
Which one of the following statements is incorrect about triacylglycerols and phospholipids?
Triacylglycerols contain glycerol while phospholipids do not.
Phospholipids have a phosphate group attached at C3.
Phospholipids and triacylglycerols contain 2 and 3 fatty acids, respectively.
Due to polar head groups, phospholipids have a higher water solubility than triacylglycerols.