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Androstane A tetracyclic hydrocarbon core with three cyclohexane rings, one cyclopentane ring, and two methyl groups at specific positions. Tetracyclic Core A fused ring system consisting of four rings, forming the backbone of steroid molecules. Cyclohexane Ring A six-membered saturated ring, three of which are fused in the steroid skeleton. Cyclopentane Ring A five-membered saturated ring fused to three cyclohexane rings in steroids. Methyl Group A small alkyl group attached at carbons 13 and 10, designated as angular and beta in steroids. Trans Configuration A ring junction where substituents are on opposite sides, resulting in rigidity and resistance to ring flipping. Cis Configuration A ring junction where substituents are on the same side, leading to less rigidity and more flexibility. Beta Position An orientation where a group points up, often depicted as a wedge in steroid structures. Alpha Position An orientation where a group points down, typically shown as a dash in structural drawings. Steroid Skeleton The basic framework of steroids, composed of four fused rings and numbered carbons for functional group placement. Steroid Hormone A chemical messenger derived from the steroid skeleton, classified into sex and adrenocortical types. Androgen A male sex hormone produced in the testes, responsible for male sexual development and muscle growth. Estrogen A female sex hormone with an aromatic ring, produced in ovaries, and lacking a methyl group at carbon 10. Progestin A female sex hormone produced in ovaries, regulating the menstrual cycle and pregnancy. Adrenocortical Hormone A steroid hormone from adrenal glands, regulating glucose metabolism or ion balance, with an OH group at carbon 11.
Steroids definitions
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