Androstane A tetracyclic hydrocarbon core with three cyclohexane rings, one cyclopentane ring, and two methyl groups at specific positions.

Tetracyclic Core A fused ring system consisting of four rings, forming the backbone of steroid molecules.

Cyclohexane Ring A six-membered saturated ring, three of which are fused in the steroid skeleton.

Cyclopentane Ring A five-membered saturated ring fused to three cyclohexane rings in steroids.

Methyl Group A small alkyl group attached at carbons 13 and 10, designated as angular and beta in steroids.

Trans Configuration A ring junction where substituents are on opposite sides, resulting in rigidity and resistance to ring flipping.