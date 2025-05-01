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Steroids definitions

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  • Androstane
    A tetracyclic hydrocarbon core with three cyclohexane rings, one cyclopentane ring, and two methyl groups at specific positions.
  • Tetracyclic Core
    A fused ring system consisting of four rings, forming the backbone of steroid molecules.
  • Cyclohexane Ring
    A six-membered saturated ring, three of which are fused in the steroid skeleton.
  • Cyclopentane Ring
    A five-membered saturated ring fused to three cyclohexane rings in steroids.
  • Methyl Group
    A small alkyl group attached at carbons 13 and 10, designated as angular and beta in steroids.
  • Trans Configuration
    A ring junction where substituents are on opposite sides, resulting in rigidity and resistance to ring flipping.
  • Cis Configuration
    A ring junction where substituents are on the same side, leading to less rigidity and more flexibility.
  • Beta Position
    An orientation where a group points up, often depicted as a wedge in steroid structures.
  • Alpha Position
    An orientation where a group points down, typically shown as a dash in structural drawings.
  • Steroid Skeleton
    The basic framework of steroids, composed of four fused rings and numbered carbons for functional group placement.
  • Steroid Hormone
    A chemical messenger derived from the steroid skeleton, classified into sex and adrenocortical types.
  • Androgen
    A male sex hormone produced in the testes, responsible for male sexual development and muscle growth.
  • Estrogen
    A female sex hormone with an aromatic ring, produced in ovaries, and lacking a methyl group at carbon 10.
  • Progestin
    A female sex hormone produced in ovaries, regulating the menstrual cycle and pregnancy.
  • Adrenocortical Hormone
    A steroid hormone from adrenal glands, regulating glucose metabolism or ion balance, with an OH group at carbon 11.