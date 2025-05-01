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Structure Determination Process of deducing a molecule's arrangement using molecular formula, NMR, and IR data before proposing possible structures. Molecular Formula Provides the count of each atom type in a compound, serving as the foundation for deducing possible structures. NMR Spectrum Graphical output showing chemical environments of hydrogens, offering clues via chemical shifts, splitting, and integration. IR Spectrum Plot indicating bond vibrations, where specific peaks reveal the presence of functional groups like carbonyls or alcohols. Molecular Sentence Strategic summary of all spectral clues and formula data, organized to guide efficient structure proposals. Hydrogen Deficiency Calculation revealing the number of rings and multiple bonds, crucial for narrowing down possible molecular frameworks. Chemical Shift Position on the NMR spectrum indicating the electronic environment of hydrogens, often diagnostic for certain groups. Integration NMR measurement reflecting the number of hydrogens contributing to a signal, helping assign groups within the molecule. Splitting Pattern NMR feature showing how many neighboring hydrogens are present, aiding in deducing connectivity. Functional Group Specific atom arrangements like aldehydes or alcohols, identified by characteristic spectral features. Symmetry Molecular property inferred from the ratio of NMR signals to carbons, suggesting identical environments. Proton NMR Signal Distinct peak in the NMR spectrum, each corresponding to a unique hydrogen environment in the molecule. Carbon Ratio Fraction of NMR signals to carbon atoms, used as a heuristic for assessing molecular symmetry. Aldehyde Functional group identified by a chemical shift near 9–10 ppm in NMR and a strong IR peak around 1710 cm⁻¹.
Structure Determination without Mass Spect definitions
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Mass Spectrometry
15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 1 of 4
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15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect - Part 4 of 4
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