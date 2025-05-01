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Structure Determination without Mass Spect definitions

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  • Structure Determination
    Process of deducing a molecule's arrangement using molecular formula, NMR, and IR data before proposing possible structures.
  • Molecular Formula
    Provides the count of each atom type in a compound, serving as the foundation for deducing possible structures.
  • NMR Spectrum
    Graphical output showing chemical environments of hydrogens, offering clues via chemical shifts, splitting, and integration.
  • IR Spectrum
    Plot indicating bond vibrations, where specific peaks reveal the presence of functional groups like carbonyls or alcohols.
  • Molecular Sentence
    Strategic summary of all spectral clues and formula data, organized to guide efficient structure proposals.
  • Hydrogen Deficiency
    Calculation revealing the number of rings and multiple bonds, crucial for narrowing down possible molecular frameworks.
  • Chemical Shift
    Position on the NMR spectrum indicating the electronic environment of hydrogens, often diagnostic for certain groups.
  • Integration
    NMR measurement reflecting the number of hydrogens contributing to a signal, helping assign groups within the molecule.
  • Splitting Pattern
    NMR feature showing how many neighboring hydrogens are present, aiding in deducing connectivity.
  • Functional Group
    Specific atom arrangements like aldehydes or alcohols, identified by characteristic spectral features.
  • Symmetry
    Molecular property inferred from the ratio of NMR signals to carbons, suggesting identical environments.
  • Proton NMR Signal
    Distinct peak in the NMR spectrum, each corresponding to a unique hydrogen environment in the molecule.
  • Carbon Ratio
    Fraction of NMR signals to carbon atoms, used as a heuristic for assessing molecular symmetry.
  • Aldehyde
    Functional group identified by a chemical shift near 9–10 ppm in NMR and a strong IR peak around 1710 cm⁻¹.