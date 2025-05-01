Structure Determination Process of deducing a molecule's arrangement using molecular formula, NMR, and IR data before proposing possible structures.

Molecular Formula Provides the count of each atom type in a compound, serving as the foundation for deducing possible structures.

NMR Spectrum Graphical output showing chemical environments of hydrogens, offering clues via chemical shifts, splitting, and integration.

IR Spectrum Plot indicating bond vibrations, where specific peaks reveal the presence of functional groups like carbonyls or alcohols.

Molecular Sentence Strategic summary of all spectral clues and formula data, organized to guide efficient structure proposals.

Hydrogen Deficiency Calculation revealing the number of rings and multiple bonds, crucial for narrowing down possible molecular frameworks.