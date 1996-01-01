Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Building Molecular Sentences
Building a molecular sentence
Propose a structure for the following compound that fits the following 1H NMR data:
Formula:C3H8O2 1H NMR:3.36 δ (6H, singlet)
4.57 δ (2H, singlet)
Propose a structure for the following compound that fits the following 1H NMR data:
Formula:C2H4O2 1H NMR:2.1 δ (singlet, 1.2 cm)
11.5 δ (0.5 cm, D2O exchange)
Propose a structure for the following compound that fits the following 1H NMR data:
Formula:C10H14 1H NMR:1.2 ppm (6H, doublet)
2.3 ppm (3H, singlet)
2.9 ppm (1H, septet)
7.0 ppm (4H, doublet)
Propose a structure for the following compound, C7H12O2 with the given 13C NMR spectral data:
Broadband decoupled 13C NMR:19.1, 28.0, 70.5, 129.0, 129.8, 165.78 δ
DEPT-90:28.0, 129.8 δ
DEPT-135:19.1 δ (↑), 28.0 (↑) , 129.8 δ (↑) , 70.5 δ (↓)&129.0δ (↓)
Propose a structure for the following compound, C5H10O with the given 13C NMR spectral data:
Fully Broadband decoupled 13C NMR and DEPT:206.0 δ (↑); 55.0 δ (↑); 21.0 δ (↓)& 11.0 δ (↑).
Provide the structure of the unknown compound from the given information.
Formula:C4H10O IR:3200-3600 cm-1 1H NMR:0.9 ppm (6H, doublet)
1.8 ppm (1H, nonatet)
2.4 ppm (1H, singlet)
3.3 ppm (2H, doublet)
Provide the structure of the unknown compound from the given information.
Formula:C4H9N IR:2950 cm-1, 3400 cm-1 1H NMR:1.0 ppm (4H, triplet)
2.1 ppm (4H, triplet)
3.2 ppm (1H, singlet)