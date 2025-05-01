What is the first step in building a 'molecular sentence' for structure determination? The first step is to determine the Index of Hydrogen Deficiency (IHD), which tells you about double bonds, rings, and triple bonds in the molecule.

How can a chemical shift of 9.1 in proton NMR help identify a functional group? A chemical shift of 9.1 in proton NMR suggests the presence of an aldehyde group, as aldehyde protons typically appear in the 9-10 ppm range.

What IR peak would confirm the presence of an aldehyde? An IR peak at 1710 cm⁻¹ would confirm the presence of a carbonyl group, which is characteristic of an aldehyde.

How do splitting patterns in NMR provide structural clues? Splitting patterns, such as a triplet and a quartet, can indicate the presence of specific groups like an ethyl group attached to another group in the molecule.

What does the integration value in NMR tell you? Integration in NMR tells you the number of hydrogens contributing to a particular signal, helping to deduce the number of equivalent protons in the molecule.

If a 9.1 ppm NMR signal integrates to 2H, what does that suggest? It suggests there are two aldehyde groups in the molecule, since each aldehyde typically contributes one proton in that region.