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Oxaloacetate A four-carbon dicarboxylate with a central ketone, serving as both the starting and ending metabolite of the cycle. Citrate A tricarboxylic acid formed by adding an acetate group to oxaloacetate, featuring three carboxylate groups. Isocitrate An isomer of citrate with a secondary alcohol at carbon 2, also a tricarboxylic acid. Alpha-Ketoglutarate A five-carbon dicarboxylate with a ketone at the alpha position, formed by oxidation of isocitrate. Succinyl CoA A four-carbon intermediate lacking a carboxylate at one end, distinguished by a thioester linkage to coenzyme A. Succinate A four-carbon dicarboxylate regenerated after removal of coenzyme A from succinyl CoA. Fumarate A planar, four-carbon dicarboxylate with a trans-alkene, formed by oxidation of succinate. Malate A four-carbon dicarboxylate with a secondary alcohol, produced by hydration of fumarate. Carboxylate Group A negatively charged functional group (COO−) present at both ends of most cycle intermediates. Tertiary Alcohol A hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon attached to three other carbons, as seen in citrate. Secondary Alcohol A hydroxyl group bonded to a carbon attached to two other carbons, as seen in isocitrate and malate. Ketone A carbonyl group bonded to two carbons, present at the alpha position in alpha-ketoglutarate and oxaloacetate. Thioester A functional group formed by a sulfur atom bonded to a carbonyl, as in the linkage of succinyl CoA. Mnemonic A memory aid, such as a phrase, used to recall the sequence of cycle intermediates. Dicarboxylic Acid A molecule containing two carboxylate groups, characteristic of most cycle intermediates except citrate and isocitrate.
Structures of the Citric Acid Cycle definitions
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