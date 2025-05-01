Oxaloacetate A four-carbon dicarboxylate with a central ketone, serving as both the starting and ending metabolite of the cycle.

Citrate A tricarboxylic acid formed by adding an acetate group to oxaloacetate, featuring three carboxylate groups.

Isocitrate An isomer of citrate with a secondary alcohol at carbon 2, also a tricarboxylic acid.

Alpha-Ketoglutarate A five-carbon dicarboxylate with a ketone at the alpha position, formed by oxidation of isocitrate.

Succinyl CoA A four-carbon intermediate lacking a carboxylate at one end, distinguished by a thioester linkage to coenzyme A.

Succinate A four-carbon dicarboxylate regenerated after removal of coenzyme A from succinyl CoA.