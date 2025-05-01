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What is the starting molecule of the Citric Acid Cycle and how many carbons does it contain? The starting molecule is oxaloacetate, which contains 4 carbons. Which metabolite in the Citric Acid Cycle does NOT have carboxylate groups on both ends? Succinyl CoA is the only metabolite without carboxylate groups on both ends. What structural feature distinguishes citrate and isocitrate from other cycle intermediates? Citrate and isocitrate are tricarboxylic acids, meaning they have three carboxyl groups. How is citrate formed from oxaloacetate in the Citric Acid Cycle? Citrate is formed by adding an acetate group to carbon 2 of oxaloacetate, converting a ketone to an alcohol. What is the relationship between citrate and isocitrate? Citrate and isocitrate are isomers, specifically differing in the position of the hydroxyl group between carbons 2 and 3. What type of alcohol is present in citrate and how does it change in isocitrate? Citrate contains a tertiary alcohol, which becomes a secondary alcohol in isocitrate. How is alpha-ketoglutarate structurally characterized? Alpha-ketoglutarate has a ketone group on the alpha carbon next to a carboxyl group. What happens to the number of carbons as the cycle progresses from isocitrate to succinyl CoA? A carboxyl group is lost, reducing the number of carbons to four in succinyl CoA. Where is the CoA group attached in succinyl CoA? The CoA group is attached to the fourth carbon of succinyl CoA. What is the main structural change when succinyl CoA is converted to succinate? The CoA group is removed, restoring the dicarboxylic acid structure. What is the key structural feature of fumarate? Fumarate is a flat molecule due to the presence of a trans double bond (alkene) between two carbons. What reaction converts fumarate to malate, and what is added? Fumarate is converted to malate by a hydration reaction, where water (H and OH) is added. How is oxaloacetate regenerated from malate? Malate is oxidized to form oxaloacetate, converting an alcohol group into a ketone. What mnemonic can help remember the order of Citric Acid Cycle intermediates? The mnemonic 'Oxford City, ice crates, kegs, and such contain succulent foamy milk' helps recall the sequence. Why is it important to remember the structures and sequence of Citric Acid Cycle intermediates? Understanding these structures and their transformations is crucial for grasping metabolic pathways and energy production.
Structures of the Citric Acid Cycle quiz
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