What is the starting molecule of the Citric Acid Cycle and how many carbons does it contain? The starting molecule is oxaloacetate, which contains 4 carbons.

Which metabolite in the Citric Acid Cycle does NOT have carboxylate groups on both ends? Succinyl CoA is the only metabolite without carboxylate groups on both ends.

What structural feature distinguishes citrate and isocitrate from other cycle intermediates? Citrate and isocitrate are tricarboxylic acids, meaning they have three carboxyl groups.

How is citrate formed from oxaloacetate in the Citric Acid Cycle? Citrate is formed by adding an acetate group to carbon 2 of oxaloacetate, converting a ketone to an alcohol.

What is the relationship between citrate and isocitrate? Citrate and isocitrate are isomers, specifically differing in the position of the hydroxyl group between carbons 2 and 3.

What type of alcohol is present in citrate and how does it change in isocitrate? Citrate contains a tertiary alcohol, which becomes a secondary alcohol in isocitrate.