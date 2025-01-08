Let's take a look at Phase A of the citric acid cycle. Here, we're talking about citrate formation. Here, oxaloacetate is converted into citrate. Now, remember we said that oxaloacetate starts off the citric acid cycle and that it has 4 carbons. Also, remember for hint 1, we said that all these metabolites except for succinyl CoA have 2 carboxylate groups.

They're on both ends of these metabolites. So we'd have a COO- here and a COO- here. Let's look at the memory tool to help us figure out the rest of this structure. Oxa of oxaloacetate stands for ketone. Oxa is green, which would mean that this green carbon would be a carbonyl.

Acetate is CH 3 COO-, which is this part here in red. We have to change the CH 3 to a CH 2 , otherwise, carbon would be making too many bonds. So this represents the structure of Oxaloacetate. Now, it is converted into citrate within phase A. So what does citrate look like?

Well, here for citrate, we're going to add an acetate group to carbon 2 of oxaloacetate. So if I'm numbering this, this is 1, 2, 3, and 4. We just said what an acetate is, so CH 2 COO-.

I just added it to carbon 2. Now that carbon there was a carbonyl, that green carbon. That oxygen is still there. And remember, when we're adding something, a group, a nucleophile to a ketone, that's a way of changing that ketone into an alcohol. So this is an OH group.

And just remember, citrus, citric citrate, citrus fruits are acidic in terms of taste when you bite into them. So 3 acidic bites equals 3 carboxyl groups or carboxylic acid groups. Remember hint 2 said that citrate and isocitrates have an additional carboxyl group, which makes them tricarboxylic acids in nature. So we have 1, 2, 3 carboxyl groups there. Alright.

So we just drew the first two metabolites of the citric acid cycle based on the hints that we talked about previously and these memory tools that we have here. So, click on the next video and let's continue our discussion of the structures of the TCA cycle.