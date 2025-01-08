Alright, let’s take a look at phase B, where we have succinyl CoA formation. Remember, citrate was formed at the end of phase A. Now from citrate, we go to reaction 2, which helps to produce isocitrate. The names are very similar.
That's because they're isomers of one another. Our memory tool here is that it is a C2, C3 isomer of citrate. So, if we say that this is 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, it is a C2, C3 isomer of citrate. That just means the OH comes down here, and now it's on carbon 2, and the H comes here. This will become more important later on.
Notice that we've gone from a tertiary alcohol to a secondary alcohol. Remember, secondary alcohols can be oxidized, whereas tertiary alcohols cannot. Now, if we go to reaction 3, isocitrate becomes alpha-ketoglutarate. How do we draw alpha-ketoglutarate? Our memory tool here is "alpha alpha," and keto is because it's a ketone.
It is an alpha ketone. Remember, carboxyl groups, carboxylic acid groups have the highest priority, so this is 1. The carbon next to it would be our alpha carbon, and we just said it's an alpha ketone, so we just make this here a ketone. So this would be the structure of our alpha-ketoglutarate. Now, here with succinyl CoA, this represents reaction 4, or step 4, where we go from alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl CoA.
Here, we're going to say it's the fourth step, so there are 4 carbons within it. Notice that we have lost our carboxyl group as we go from isocitrate to alpha-ketoglutarate. Remember, hint 2 said that the only tricarboxylic acids are citrate and isocitrate. So that carboxyl group had to go. By the time we get down to succinyl CoA, we only have 4 carbons left.
These 4 here. And then we're going to say that we would add CoA at carbon 4. So, we put CoA here. So this will represent succinyl CoA. Remember succinyl CoA, the fourth reaction.
A lot of fourth involved: fourth step, 4 carbons, CoA goes to carbon 4. Alright. So this is what we’d say in terms of this structure here.
Just keep in mind these different memory tools as well as some of the hints 1 and 2 that we talked about earlier to describe the structures in phase B of the Citric Acid Cycle.