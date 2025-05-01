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Substitution Comparison definitions

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  • SN1 Mechanism
    A pathway where a carbocation intermediate forms before nucleophilic attack, favored by weak nucleophiles and stable tertiary alkyl halides.
  • SN2 Mechanism
    A concerted substitution process involving a backside attack by a strong nucleophile, best with methyl or primary alkyl halides.
  • Nucleophile Strength
    A measure of how readily a species donates electrons to form a new bond, influencing which substitution mechanism occurs.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during substitution, affecting reaction rate and pathway.
  • Backside Attack
    A direct approach of a nucleophile opposite the leaving group, essential for the SN2 mechanism.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon intermediate, whose stability determines the feasibility of the SN1 pathway.
  • Tertiary Alkyl Halide
    A carbon bonded to three other carbons and a halogen, highly stable for carbocation formation in SN1 reactions.
  • Primary Alkyl Halide
    A carbon bonded to one other carbon and a halogen, favoring SN2 reactions due to minimal steric hindrance.
  • Secondary Alkyl Halide
    A carbon bonded to two other carbons and a halogen, showing intermediate reactivity in both SN1 and SN2 mechanisms.
  • Methyl Group
    A single carbon attached to three hydrogens, offering the least steric hindrance and best suited for SN2 reactions.
  • Steric Hindrance
    The crowding around a reactive center that impedes nucleophilic attack, especially relevant in SN2 reactions.
  • Degree of Substitution
    The classification of a carbon based on the number of attached alkyl groups, influencing substitution mechanism preference.
  • Reaction Mechanism
    A stepwise description of how reactants convert to products, crucial for predicting substitution outcomes.
  • Product Prediction
    The process of determining the final compounds formed based on the chosen substitution pathway and reactants.