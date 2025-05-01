SN1 Mechanism A pathway where a carbocation intermediate forms before nucleophilic attack, favored by weak nucleophiles and stable tertiary alkyl halides.

SN2 Mechanism A concerted substitution process involving a backside attack by a strong nucleophile, best with methyl or primary alkyl halides.

Nucleophile Strength A measure of how readily a species donates electrons to form a new bond, influencing which substitution mechanism occurs.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during substitution, affecting reaction rate and pathway.

Backside Attack A direct approach of a nucleophile opposite the leaving group, essential for the SN2 mechanism.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate, whose stability determines the feasibility of the SN1 pathway.