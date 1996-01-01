Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
How can we tell which mechanism to use? This question will get more complicated unfortunately, but for now we can use the following factors to answer this question.
How do we predict if the mechanism is SN1 or SN2?
When given a substitution reaction, use the following two factors to determine the mechanism:
Nucleophile Strength: SN1 = WEAK SN2 = STRONG
Leaving Group Substitution: SN1 = 3° > 2° SN2 = 0° > 1° > 2°
Predict the product of the reaction
