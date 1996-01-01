Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

7. Substitution Reactions

Substitution Comparison

How can we tell which mechanism to use? This question will get more complicated unfortunately, but for now we can use the following factors to answer this question.

1

concept

How do we predict if the mechanism is SN1 or SN2?

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

When given a substitution reaction, use the following two factors to determine the mechanism:

Nucleophile Strength:              SN1 =   WEAK               SN2 = STRONG

Leaving Group Substitution:    SN1  = 3° > 2°                 SN2 = 0° > 1° > 2°

2
Problem

Predict the product of the reaction

3
Problem

Predict the product of the reaction

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.