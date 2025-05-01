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Sulfide A molecule featuring a sulfur atom bonded to two carbon groups, structurally analogous to an ether but with sulfur replacing oxygen. Sulfoxide A compound formed by the oxidation of a sulfide, where sulfur is bonded to one oxygen and two carbon groups, resembling a ketone with sulfur. Sulfone The most oxidized form of a sulfide, containing a sulfur atom double-bonded to two oxygens and bonded to two carbon groups, with no direct carbon analog. Ether A molecule with an oxygen atom bonded to two carbon groups, known for its low reactivity compared to its sulfur analog. Oxidation A process involving an increase in the number of bonds to oxygen or the oxygen content within a molecule. Expanded Octet A property of sulfur allowing it to accommodate more than eight electrons, enabling up to six bonds and increased reactivity. Oxidizing Agent A substance capable of increasing the oxygen content of another molecule, often driving reactions to higher oxidation states. Hydrogen Peroxide A strong oxidizing agent commonly used to convert sulfides directly to sulfones without stopping at intermediate stages. Potassium Permanganate A powerful oxidizing agent, often abbreviated as KMnO4, that fully oxidizes sulfides to sulfones. Sodium Periodate A selective oxidizing agent, NaIO4, used to partially oxidize sulfides to sulfoxides without further oxidation. Functional Group A specific grouping of atoms within molecules that imparts characteristic chemical reactivity, such as sulfide, sulfoxide, or sulfone. Ketone A compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, serving as a structural analogy for sulfoxides. Oxygen Content The total number of oxygen atoms or bonds to oxygen present in a molecule, which increases during oxidation.
Sulfide Oxidation definitions
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Sulfide Oxidation
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