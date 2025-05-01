Sulfide A molecule featuring a sulfur atom bonded to two carbon groups, structurally analogous to an ether but with sulfur replacing oxygen.

Sulfoxide A compound formed by the oxidation of a sulfide, where sulfur is bonded to one oxygen and two carbon groups, resembling a ketone with sulfur.

Sulfone The most oxidized form of a sulfide, containing a sulfur atom double-bonded to two oxygens and bonded to two carbon groups, with no direct carbon analog.

Ether A molecule with an oxygen atom bonded to two carbon groups, known for its low reactivity compared to its sulfur analog.

Oxidation A process involving an increase in the number of bonds to oxygen or the oxygen content within a molecule.

Expanded Octet A property of sulfur allowing it to accommodate more than eight electrons, enabling up to six bonds and increased reactivity.