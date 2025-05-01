What is oxidation in the context of organic chemistry? Oxidation is any reaction that increases the oxygen content or the number of bonds to oxygen in a molecule.

How does a sulfide differ from an ether structurally? A sulfide is the sulfur analog of an ether, meaning it has a sulfur atom in place of the oxygen atom found in ethers.

Why are sulfides more reactive than ethers? Sulfides are more reactive because sulfur can have an expanded octet, allowing up to six bonds, making them easier to oxidize.

What is the first oxidation product of a sulfide? The first oxidation product of a sulfide is a sulfoxide.

To what functional group is a sulfoxide analogous? A sulfoxide is analogous to a ketone, but with sulfur replacing the central carbon atom.

What is the most oxidized form of a sulfide called? The most oxidized form of a sulfide is called a sulfone.