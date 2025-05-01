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What is oxidation in the context of organic chemistry? Oxidation is any reaction that increases the oxygen content or the number of bonds to oxygen in a molecule. How does a sulfide differ from an ether structurally? A sulfide is the sulfur analog of an ether, meaning it has a sulfur atom in place of the oxygen atom found in ethers. Why are sulfides more reactive than ethers? Sulfides are more reactive because sulfur can have an expanded octet, allowing up to six bonds, making them easier to oxidize. What is the first oxidation product of a sulfide? The first oxidation product of a sulfide is a sulfoxide. To what functional group is a sulfoxide analogous? A sulfoxide is analogous to a ketone, but with sulfur replacing the central carbon atom. What is the most oxidized form of a sulfide called? The most oxidized form of a sulfide is called a sulfone. Is there a direct carbon structure analog for a sulfone? No, there is no direct carbon structure analog for a sulfone. Which common oxidizing agents can oxidize sulfides all the way to sulfones? Hydrogen peroxide and potassium permanganate (KMnO4) can oxidize sulfides all the way to sulfones. What reagent should you use to stop the oxidation of a sulfide at the sulfoxide stage? Sodium periodate (NaIO4) should be used to stop oxidation at the sulfoxide stage. What happens if you react a sulfoxide with sodium periodate? There is no reaction; sodium periodate cannot oxidize a sulfoxide further. How can you convert a sulfoxide to a sulfone? You can convert a sulfoxide to a sulfone using hydrogen peroxide or potassium permanganate. Why do most oxidizing agents convert sulfides directly to sulfones? Most oxidizing agents convert sulfides directly to sulfones because sulfides are easy to oxidize due to sulfur's expanded octet. What is the oxidation state progression for a sulfide upon oxidation? A sulfide is first oxidized to a sulfoxide, and then further oxidized to a sulfone. What is the chemical formula for sodium periodate? The chemical formula for sodium periodate is NaIO4. Why is it important to recognize the three oxidation states of sulfur in organic chemistry? Recognizing the three oxidation states (sulfide, sulfoxide, sulfone) helps in understanding their reactivity and the appropriate reagents for selective oxidation.
Sulfide Oxidation quiz
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Sulfide Oxidation
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