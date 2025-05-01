Primary Structure Amino acid sequence in a polypeptide, held together by peptide bonds, forming the foundation for higher protein structures.

Peptide Bond Covalent linkage connecting amino acids in a chain, crucial for maintaining the linear sequence of proteins.

Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, determining the sequence and properties of polypeptides.

Secondary Structure Spatial arrangement of a polypeptide chain, forming alpha helices or beta pleated sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds.

Alpha Helix Coiled configuration of a polypeptide chain, stabilized by hydrogen bonds between backbone atoms, common in proteins.

Beta Pleated Sheet Extended, sheet-like arrangement of polypeptide chains, stabilized by hydrogen bonds, contributing to protein stability.