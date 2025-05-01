Back
Primary Structure Amino acid sequence in a polypeptide, held together by peptide bonds, forming the foundation for higher protein structures. Peptide Bond Covalent linkage connecting amino acids in a chain, crucial for maintaining the linear sequence of proteins. Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, determining the sequence and properties of polypeptides. Secondary Structure Spatial arrangement of a polypeptide chain, forming alpha helices or beta pleated sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds. Alpha Helix Coiled configuration of a polypeptide chain, stabilized by hydrogen bonds between backbone atoms, common in proteins. Beta Pleated Sheet Extended, sheet-like arrangement of polypeptide chains, stabilized by hydrogen bonds, contributing to protein stability. Hydrogen Bond Attractive force between backbone atoms, crucial for stabilizing secondary and higher protein structures. Tertiary Structure Overall three-dimensional folding of a polypeptide, shaped by hydrophobic, hydrophilic, ionic, and covalent interactions. Hydrophobic Interaction Nonpolar side chains cluster inside a protein, driving folding and contributing to the protein's internal stability. Hydrophilic Interaction Polar side chains orient toward the aqueous environment, enhancing protein solubility and surface properties. Salt Bridge Ionic interaction between oppositely charged side chains, stabilizing tertiary and quaternary protein structures. Disulfide Bridge Covalent bond formed between sulfur atoms of cysteine residues, reinforcing protein structure. Quaternary Structure Association of multiple polypeptide chains into a functional protein, stabilized by interactions similar to tertiary structure. Polypeptide Chain Linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the backbone of protein structures. Subunit Individual polypeptide chain that associates with others to form a functional protein complex in quaternary structure.
Summary of Protein Structure definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15