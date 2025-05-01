Skip to main content
Back

Summary of Protein Structure definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Primary Structure
    Amino acid sequence in a polypeptide, held together by peptide bonds, forming the foundation for higher protein structures.
  • Peptide Bond
    Covalent linkage connecting amino acids in a chain, crucial for maintaining the linear sequence of proteins.
  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, determining the sequence and properties of polypeptides.
  • Secondary Structure
    Spatial arrangement of a polypeptide chain, forming alpha helices or beta pleated sheets, stabilized by hydrogen bonds.
  • Alpha Helix
    Coiled configuration of a polypeptide chain, stabilized by hydrogen bonds between backbone atoms, common in proteins.
  • Beta Pleated Sheet
    Extended, sheet-like arrangement of polypeptide chains, stabilized by hydrogen bonds, contributing to protein stability.
  • Hydrogen Bond
    Attractive force between backbone atoms, crucial for stabilizing secondary and higher protein structures.
  • Tertiary Structure
    Overall three-dimensional folding of a polypeptide, shaped by hydrophobic, hydrophilic, ionic, and covalent interactions.
  • Hydrophobic Interaction
    Nonpolar side chains cluster inside a protein, driving folding and contributing to the protein's internal stability.
  • Hydrophilic Interaction
    Polar side chains orient toward the aqueous environment, enhancing protein solubility and surface properties.
  • Salt Bridge
    Ionic interaction between oppositely charged side chains, stabilizing tertiary and quaternary protein structures.
  • Disulfide Bridge
    Covalent bond formed between sulfur atoms of cysteine residues, reinforcing protein structure.
  • Quaternary Structure
    Association of multiple polypeptide chains into a functional protein, stabilized by interactions similar to tertiary structure.
  • Polypeptide Chain
    Linear sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming the backbone of protein structures.
  • Subunit
    Individual polypeptide chain that associates with others to form a functional protein complex in quaternary structure.