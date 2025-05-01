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Synthesis of Amino Acids: N-Phthalimidomalonic Ester Synthesis definitions

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  • N-Phthalimidomalonic Ester Synthesis
    A four-step method combining Gabriel and malonic ester syntheses to efficiently construct amino acids with customizable side chains.
  • Gabriel Synthesis
    A strategy for introducing amino groups into molecules, often used to prepare primary amines without over-alkylation.
  • Malonic Ester Synthesis
    A process for forming substituted acetic acids by alkylating malonic esters, followed by hydrolysis and decarboxylation.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A one-step nucleophilic substitution where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, displacing a leaving group simultaneously.
  • Potassium Ethylamide
    A strong base and nucleophile used to displace halides and introduce nitrogen atoms during amino acid synthesis.
  • Alpha-Bromomalonic Ester
    A malonic ester derivative with a bromine atom at the alpha position, serving as a key electrophile in synthesis.
  • Enolate Ion
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon, enabling nucleophilic alkylation.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic molecule containing a halogen bonded to an alkyl group, used to introduce side chains via alkylation.
  • Acid Hydrolysis
    A reaction using aqueous acid to convert esters or imides into carboxylic acids and amines.
  • Decarboxylation
    A process where a carboxyl group is removed from a molecule as carbon dioxide, often facilitated by heat.
  • Amino Group
    A functional group derived from ammonia, essential for the structure and reactivity of amino acids.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl on the same carbon, imparting acidity to amino acids.
  • Alpha Carbon
    The central carbon in amino acids, bonded to the amino group, carboxylic acid, hydrogen, and side chain.
  • Side Chain
    A variable group attached to the alpha carbon of an amino acid, determining its unique properties.
  • Imide
    A functional group with two acyl groups bound to nitrogen, present in phthalimide intermediates during synthesis.