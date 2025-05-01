N-Phthalimidomalonic Ester Synthesis A four-step method combining Gabriel and malonic ester syntheses to efficiently construct amino acids with customizable side chains.

Gabriel Synthesis A strategy for introducing amino groups into molecules, often used to prepare primary amines without over-alkylation.

Malonic Ester Synthesis A process for forming substituted acetic acids by alkylating malonic esters, followed by hydrolysis and decarboxylation.

SN2 Reaction A one-step nucleophilic substitution where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, displacing a leaving group simultaneously.

Potassium Ethylamide A strong base and nucleophile used to displace halides and introduce nitrogen atoms during amino acid synthesis.

Alpha-Bromomalonic Ester A malonic ester derivative with a bromine atom at the alpha position, serving as a key electrophile in synthesis.