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N-Phthalimidomalonic Ester Synthesis A four-step method combining Gabriel and malonic ester syntheses to efficiently construct amino acids with customizable side chains. Gabriel Synthesis A strategy for introducing amino groups into molecules, often used to prepare primary amines without over-alkylation. Malonic Ester Synthesis A process for forming substituted acetic acids by alkylating malonic esters, followed by hydrolysis and decarboxylation. SN2 Reaction A one-step nucleophilic substitution where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, displacing a leaving group simultaneously. Potassium Ethylamide A strong base and nucleophile used to displace halides and introduce nitrogen atoms during amino acid synthesis. Alpha-Bromomalonic Ester A malonic ester derivative with a bromine atom at the alpha position, serving as a key electrophile in synthesis. Enolate Ion A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha carbon, enabling nucleophilic alkylation. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen bonded to an alkyl group, used to introduce side chains via alkylation. Acid Hydrolysis A reaction using aqueous acid to convert esters or imides into carboxylic acids and amines. Decarboxylation A process where a carboxyl group is removed from a molecule as carbon dioxide, often facilitated by heat. Amino Group A functional group derived from ammonia, essential for the structure and reactivity of amino acids. Carboxylic Acid A functional group characterized by a carbonyl and hydroxyl on the same carbon, imparting acidity to amino acids. Alpha Carbon The central carbon in amino acids, bonded to the amino group, carboxylic acid, hydrogen, and side chain. Side Chain A variable group attached to the alpha carbon of an amino acid, determining its unique properties. Imide A functional group with two acyl groups bound to nitrogen, present in phthalimide intermediates during synthesis.
Synthesis of Amino Acids: N-Phthalimidomalonic Ester Synthesis definitions
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