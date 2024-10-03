Hey, everyone. So in this video, we're going to talk about amino acid synthesis and in particular, the N-Beta-methylamino malonic ester synthesis. Now, you're going to say that N-Beta-methylamino malonic ester synthesis combines the Gabriel synthesis and malonic ester synthesis. Now, here, it's going to take place in 4 steps. So we have steps 1, 2, 3, and then we have steps 4a and 4b.

These are steps 4 which are just segmented into 2 parts. Now, if we take a look here, we're going to say step 1 deals with an SN2 reaction. Here, we're going to say potassium ethylamide reacts with an alpha bromomolonic ester. Alright. So here we have our potassium ethylamide, which remember is a key ion key molecule in terms of the Gabriel synthesis.

We're going to say here, it's going to hit this alpha carbon and kick out the bromine. And we're going to say here, when we do that, that's going to create this, which is our N-methylamidomelonic ester. Next step 2, we have enolization. We're going to say a strong base deprotonates the alpha carbon of N. So here's our strong base here.

We're going to say, here's our alpha carbon still. This is going to come and deprotonate. We're going to say here the alpha carbon holds on to the electrons. So next, we're going to say for step 3, so again this negative carbon here. Step 3 is alkylation of the enolate.

So the enolate anion attacks an alkyl halide in an SN2 mechanism or SN2 reaction. So this is going to come in with its lone pairs. It's going to hit this carbon, kicking out the halogen by SN2. So what we've just done is we've alkylated the alpha carbon. So we've created an alkylated and N-methylamidomelonic ester.

Then we go to steps 4a and 4b. We're coming back up here. 4a, we have the imide and the esters are hydrolyzed for hydrolysis. And in decarboxylation, we're going to say one of the carboxylic acid groups is lost to CO 2 . So if we come back down here, we have our H 3 O+ which is acid hydrolysis and heat.

That'll change my esters into carboxylic acids. And then we're going to introduce this heat later here in step 4b, which causes decarboxylation, so we lose CO 2 , this one here. And that's how we wind up with this amino acid at the end. Here's our alpha carbon, the methyl group that we've attached, our amino group, and our carboxylic acid. Right?

So this is yet another process that we can employ in order to make amino acid.