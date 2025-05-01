What two synthesis methods are combined in the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis? The N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis combines Gabriel synthesis and malonic ester synthesis.

What is the first step in the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis? The first step is an SN2 reaction where potassium ethylamide displaces bromine on an alpha-bromomalonic ester.

What product is formed after the SN2 reaction in step 1? The product formed is N-methylamidomalonic ester.

What happens during the enolization step of the synthesis? A strong base deprotonates the alpha carbon of the N-methylamidomalonic ester, forming an enolate ion.

How is the side chain introduced in the synthesis? The enolate ion attacks an alkyl halide in an SN2 reaction, alkylating the alpha carbon.

What is the purpose of acid hydrolysis in step 4a? Acid hydrolysis converts the esters into carboxylic acids.