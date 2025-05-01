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Strecker Synthesis A two-step process converting aldehydes into alpha amino acids via alpha aminonitrile and acid hydrolysis. Alpha Amino Acid A molecule featuring an amino group, carboxylic acid, and side chain all bonded to the same central carbon. Aldehyde An organic compound with a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, serving as the starting material. Imine A functional group where a carbon is double-bonded to a nitrogen, formed as an intermediate in the synthesis. Alpha Aminonitrile An intermediate containing both an amino group and a nitrile group attached to the same carbon. Acid Hydrolysis A reaction using acid and water to convert a nitrile group into a carboxylic acid. Nucleophilic Addition A mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, central to forming key intermediates. Protonation The addition of a proton to a molecule, often increasing its reactivity in the mechanism. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl carbon, resulting in four substituents. Cyanide Ion A nucleophile that adds to the imine carbon, introducing the nitrile group in the process. Carboxylic Acid A functional group with a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl, formed after hydrolysis. Amino Group A functional group consisting of a nitrogen atom bonded to hydrogens, derived from ammonia in the synthesis. Side Chain A variable group attached to the alpha carbon, originating from the starting aldehyde. Retrosynthetic Analysis A strategy of thinking backwards from the product to identify precursor molecules and steps. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a reaction, such as water in imine formation.
Synthesis of Amino Acids: Strecker Synthesis definitions
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