Strecker Synthesis A two-step process converting aldehydes into alpha amino acids via alpha aminonitrile and acid hydrolysis.

Alpha Amino Acid A molecule featuring an amino group, carboxylic acid, and side chain all bonded to the same central carbon.

Aldehyde An organic compound with a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, serving as the starting material.

Imine A functional group where a carbon is double-bonded to a nitrogen, formed as an intermediate in the synthesis.

Alpha Aminonitrile An intermediate containing both an amino group and a nitrile group attached to the same carbon.

Acid Hydrolysis A reaction using acid and water to convert a nitrile group into a carboxylic acid.